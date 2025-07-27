Reno Aces Announce Back-To-Back Sellouts on Friday and Saturday

RENO, Nev. - Last night's Reno Aces game against the Oklahoma City Comets at Greater Nevada Field was officially announced as a sellout. The Saturday night sellout makes it back-to-back nights of a sellout crowd in downtown Reno following Friday night's game also being a sellout.

The consecutive days mark the second and third sellout crowds of the season at Greater Nevada Field.

Across the two days, over 16,000 fans entered Greater Nevada Field with 7,821 in attendance on Friday and 8,406 in attendance on Saturday.

Friday was the Aces' Christmas in July celebration featuring photo ops with Santa Claus and Rudolph as well as themed merchandise in the Team Store and themed games and promotional items throughout the game.

Saturday was the return of the popular Star Wars Night at Greater Nevada Field featuring themed on-field jerseys, co-branded merchandise in the Team Store, and dozens of Star Wars characters walking around the concourse to interact with the fans.

The Aces will conclude their series against Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. PT before hitting the road for a two-week road trip at Las Vegas and Tacoma.

