Sunday's Chihuahuas Game against Sugar Land Postponed

El Paso, Texas - Tonight's Chihuahuas game versus the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate) has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader later in September in Sugar Land, with that date to be announced.

Tickets for tonight's game, Sunday, July 27th, 2025, may be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any remaining Sunday through Thursday 2025 regular season home game, excluding weekday day games, and based on availability. Exchanges can be coordinated over the phone by contacting 915-533-BASE.

The El Paso Chihuahuas will be back at Southwest University Park for a homestand starting on August 5th through August 10th, featuring promotions of a Sugar Skull Bobblehead presented by IPS on Friday, August 8th, Christopher McDonald appearance on Saturday, August 9th, and a Building Blocks giveaway for kids 12 and under on Sunday, August 9th. This whole weekend of August 8th through August 10th is presented by Freddy's.

