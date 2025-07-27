Sunday's Chihuahuas Game against Sugar Land Postponed
July 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
El Paso, Texas - Tonight's Chihuahuas game versus the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate) has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader later in September in Sugar Land, with that date to be announced.
Tickets for tonight's game, Sunday, July 27th, 2025, may be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any remaining Sunday through Thursday 2025 regular season home game, excluding weekday day games, and based on availability. Exchanges can be coordinated over the phone by contacting 915-533-BASE.
The El Paso Chihuahuas will be back at Southwest University Park for a homestand starting on August 5th through August 10th, featuring promotions of a Sugar Skull Bobblehead presented by IPS on Friday, August 8th, Christopher McDonald appearance on Saturday, August 9th, and a Building Blocks giveaway for kids 12 and under on Sunday, August 9th. This whole weekend of August 8th through August 10th is presented by Freddy's.
For a complete list of promotions and tickets, visit epchihuahuas.com.
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 27, 2025
- Sunday's Chihuahuas Game against Sugar Land Postponed - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Sugar Land and El Paso Postponed on Sunday Night - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Rainiers Snap Five-Game Win Streak with 8-1 Loss to Express - Tacoma Rainiers
- Late Efforts Fall Short for Comets - Oklahoma City Comets
- Aces Put Away Comets 6-2 in Series Finale - Reno Aces
- Mederos Quality Start, Seventh-Inning Offense Propels Bees to 5-3 Win for Series Split - Salt Lake Bees
- Four-Run Seventh Gives Salt Lake 5-3 Win over Albuquerque - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Round Rock - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Comets Game Notes - July 27, 2025 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Reno Aces Announce Back-To-Back Sellouts on Friday and Saturday - Reno Aces
- Chihuahuas Clinch Series Win Over Sugar Land Saturday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Isotopes Hold on for 9-7 Win - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Isotopes Hold on for 9-7 Win - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Salt Lake's Late Rally Falls Short as Isotopes Secure 9-7 Win - Salt Lake Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Chihuahuas Stories
- Sunday's Chihuahuas Game against Sugar Land Postponed
- Chihuahuas Clinch Series Win Over Sugar Land Saturday
- Chihuahuas Win in 10 Innings Friday on Wall Walk-off Single
- Mondou's Hitting Streak Ends in Thursday Loss
- Mondou Extends Hitting Streak in 5-2 Win Wednesday