Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Round Rock

July 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/27 vs. Round Rock

FIRST PITCH - 1:35 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (7-5, 4.62) vs. Round Rock RHP Trey Supak (1-1, 7.36)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Have taken the first five games of the series against the Round Rock Express, winning Saturday's game 8-4...Round Rock scored in the first inning for the fourth game in a row, as Dustin Harris hit a leadoff home run...that would be the only run that Sauryn Lao surrendered as he pitched a career-high 5.0 innings, allowing just one hit...Tacoma leveled the score in the bottom of the first inning with a Leody Taveras RBI single...Jack López gave Tacoma the lead in the bottom of the second, hitting a two-run home run to right field to lead 3-1...both teams were kept off the board until the sixth inning when Round Rock tied the game at three...the Express took the lead in the eighth inning on a Justin Foscue home run, leading 4-3...Tacoma would not trail for long, as they scored five runs in the eighth, started with a Tyler Locklear home run to tie the game...López struck again, giving Tacoma the lead with a two-run single, taking a 6-4 edge....RBI singles from Rhylan Thomas and Harry Ford tacked on two more runs to make it 8-4...Jesse Hahn slammed the door in the ninth, retiring all three batters he faced to close the game.

BREAK OUT THE BROOMS: Tacoma will be looking for their second six-game sweep of the season this afternoon, having swept Salt Lake from May 27-June 1...they will also be attempting their second sweep of Round Rock this season, taking all three games against the Express to open the season, from March 28-30...Tacoma had only swept one other six-game series since the schedule format changed in 2021, sweeping Salt Lake August 26-31, 2021 at Cheney Stadium.

PERHAPS A SWEEP OF THE PCL AWARDS, TOO?: The Rainiers have seen two dominant performances this week against Round Rock, giving them a chance to sweep the PCL Pitcher and Player of the Week Awards...Casey Lawrence threw the PCL's first 9.0-inning complete game on Thursday night, striking out six while allowing just one run...only one other PCL pitcher has made it beyond the seventh inning this week: Reno's Dylan Ray, who allowed three runs in 7.1 innings...of the seven quality starts thrown this week, only two have allowed one-or-fewer runs, but both of those outings only lasted 6.0 innings...meanwhile, Tyler Locklear leads all qualified PCL hitters this week with: five home runs, 10 RBI, a .583 on-base percentage, a 1.300 slugging percentage, an 1.883 OPS, six extra-base hits, 26 total bases and tied for the lead with 10 hits, nine of which came in a 9-for-9 stretch where he reached in 11 consecutive plate appearances.

LAO'S LONG START: Sauryn Lao threw a career-high 5.0 innings on Saturday night, surpassing his previous high of 4.0 innings, which came on May 25 at El Paso...the only other Rainier pitcher to throw at least 5.0 innings and allow one hit was Logan Gilbert, who did so in a Major League rehab start on June 10...the last non-rehab pitcher to do so was Michael Mariot, who did so on June 13, 2024 at Round Rock...of the 31 such starts in the PCL this season, Lao is one of just five whose lone hit allowed was a home run...his 57 pitches are tied for the fewest in the PCL in a start of at least 5.0 innings with no more than one hit allowed.

SUNDAY SLUGGERS: Winners in eight of their last 11 Sunday games, the Rainiers have gotten it done with the bats...the Rainiers lead al minor league teams with a .488 Sunday slugging percentage, ranking second with 119 runs scored and second with an .873 OPS... Tacoma ranks third with a .294 Sunday batting average and fourth with a .385 on-base percentage... Samad Taylor and Rhylan Thomas lead all minor leaguers with 25 Sunday hits and Taylor is tied for third with seven doubles.

TAVERAS DRIVES THEM IN: OF Leody Taveras drove in another run in Saturday night's victory, bringing his July RBI total to 22, the highest for a single month in his career, surpassing the 17 he drove in during July of 2021...the 22 RBI are tied for the fourth-most by a Rainier in a single month this season...his .507 slugging percentage this month is the eighth-best for a month in his career...in his last nine games, Taveras has hit .424 (14x33) with three doubles, one triple and three home runs, driving in 16 while drawing five walks to just one strikeout.

JULY JOLT: The Rainiers are having a dominant month of July, going 17-3, winning 85.0% of their games, their best winning percentage for a single month (min. seven games) since 2005...it's tied for the second-best winning percentage for a Triple-A team since 2005, trailing the 23-2 that the Salt Lake Bees went in April of 2008...the Rainiers are hitting .322 as a team in July, their best average for a single month in that last 20 years (min. seven games played)...their previous high was the .317 average in June of 2011...the team's .422 on-base percentage and .929 OPS are both their best for a single month since 2005 (min. seven games) and their .507 slugging percentage is the second-best...on the mound, Tacoma's 2.58 BB/9 is their sixth-best for a single month (min. seven games) since 2005 and their 3.08 strikeouts/walk is the eighth-best since 2005.

SHENTON STAYS HOT: INF Austin Shenton tied his career-high with three walks on Tuesday afternoon, doing so for the eighth time in his career and the second time this season (also: June 27)...it's the second time this season that a Rainier has drawn three walks out of the ninth spot in the order (also: Blake Hunt, April 25 vs SUG)...Shenton's double on Friday extended his on-base streak to 22 games, the second-longest by a Rainier this year...over his streak, he's hit .315 (23x73) with six doubles and four home runs, driving in 16 runs...he's drawn 21 walks to 20 strikeouts in that span, sporting a .468 on-base percentage, a .562 slugging percentage and a 1.030 OPS in that time.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Seattle Mariners took down the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 on Saturday night in Anaheim...Cal Raleigh hit his 40th home run of the season, leading all of baseball...the homer was part of a four-run sixth inning that propelled Seattle to the win...George Kirby logged a quality start, throwing 6.0 innings of two-run ball, striking out nine, earning his fifth win of the season.







