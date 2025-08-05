Tacoma's Late Rally Not Enough in 7-4 Loss to Reno

August 5, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (61-48/23-11) lost their third consecutive game after A.J. Vukovich and Rene Pinto both homered twice in the series opener against the Reno Aces (49-60/12-22), which led to a final score of 7-4.

After both teams went six up and six down to begin the game, Reno got on the board in the third inning. A.J. Vukovich, who was penciled into the lineup just 30 minutes prior to the game after initially being slated for an off day, homered to right field for his 16th home run of the season. Rene Pinto extended Reno's lead to 2-0 with a home run of his own over the right field wall. After the back-to-back homers, Tacoma starter Casey Lawrence retired both Sergio Alcantara and Albert Almora Jr. before allowing a double to Tommy Troy. Andy Weber worked a walk, at which point Seth Brown popped out to end the inning.

Reno extended their lead in the third. Ivan Melendez and Kristian Robinson both flied out to begin the frame, which Vukovich followed with his second home run of the day to make it 3-0. Lawrence was able to induce a ground out from Pinto to wrap up the inning.

Reno's Spencer Giesting held the Rainiers scoreless while allowing only two hits on four strikeouts through the first six innings, while Lawrence allowed three earned runs on the three solo homers while recording three strikeouts.

The Aces knocked Lawrence out of the game and added to their advantage in the seventh. Pinto led off with a walk, and after Alcantara flied out, Almora Jr. doubled to put runners on second and third. Troy worked a walk to load the bases, at which point Tayler Saucedo came on in relief of Lawrence. With Weber at the plate, Saucedo threw a wild pitch, which scored Pinto and allowed the other two runners to advance a base. Weber then hit a soft groundout to third that allowed Alcantara to score and extend the lead to 5-0. With Troy on third base and two outs, Brown flied out to center to end the frame without any further damage.

Tacoma cut into the deficit in the bottom half of the seventh. Cade Marlowe laced a leadoff double down the right field line, which Blake Hunt followed with a walk. Spencer Packard was set down on strikes by Giesting, who was then relieved by Austin Pope. Pope walked Jack López to load the bases, and he walked Samad Taylor as well to keep the bases loaded and score Marlowe and make it a 5-1 game. Pope was able to escape the jam as Rhylan Thomas grounded into 6-3 double play to end the inning.

Reno got back on the board in the eighth. With Michael Mariot on the mound for Tacoma, Melendez flied out to right to begin the inning. Robinson reached base on an infield single, advancing to second on a throwing error from Taylor. Robinson stole third with Vukovich at the plate, who eventually grounded out to third, and Robinson was forced to stay put on the play. Pinto brought him home with two outs, turning on his second home run of the game to make it 7-1. After Alcantara singled, Almora Jr. was set down on strikes to conclude the inning.

The Rainiers responded in the bottom of the eighth, which Leo Rivas began with a solo home run to right field, his eighth of the season. Harry Ford doubled, and advanced to third on a wild pitch; the throw from Pinto in an attempt to catch him advancing was wide and rolled into the outfield, allowing Ford to score and make it 7-3. Leody Taveras recorded the third consecutive Tacoma hit with a single up the middle. Reno reliever Taylor Rashi was able to settle down after Taveras's hit, as he struck out Marlowe, induced a flyout from Hunt, and forced a groundout from Packard to end the inning.

Tacoma continued to fight their way back into the game in the ninth inning. López led off with a base hit, and he advanced to second on a passed ball. Taylor singled to put runners on the corners, and Thomas grounded out to Reno pitcher Juan Morillo. López scored on the play to cut the deficit to three runs at 7-4. Rivas was able to work a walk, which brought the tying run to the plate in the form of Ford, who sharply lined out to right field. Taveras represented the final chance for Tacoma, but he struck out after working the count full to end the game.

Giesting earned the win for Reno, allowing one earned run over 6.1 innings while adding five strikeouts. Lawrence took the loss for Tacoma, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing five earned runs on eight hits.

Postgame Notes:

Jack López went 2-for-3 with a double, single, and a walk out of the nine spot on Tuesday. López has been impressive in setting the table for the top of the lineup, as his two hits added to his PCL-leading 61 hits out of the nine hole this season. He also leads the PCL in total bases (91) and RBI (34) when batting ninth, and his second in home runs (six).

By taking the loss on Tuesday, Tacoma has dropped their last three games, their first three-game skid since May 15-17 at Albuquerque

Leo Rivas stayed hot at the plate with a walk and a homer on Tuesday. Since July 1st, Rivas leads the PCL in OBP (.505) and walks (23). His .354 batting average is third in the PCL in that span, and his 10 stolen bases also ranks third.

The two home runs allowed to AJ Vukovich and Rene Pinto mark the first time Tacoma has allowed multi-homer games to multiple players in the same game since Jason Martin and Jordyn Adams each went deep twice in a 10-6 loss against Salt Lake on July 31, 2024.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.