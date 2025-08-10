Raley's Grand Slam Pushes Tacoma to Series Victory over Reno

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (65-49/27-12) got a first-inning grand slam from Major League rehabbing Luke Raley and 5.0 solid innings from Casey Lawrence as they secured a series win over the Reno Aces (50-65/13-27) by a final score of 5-2.

The Rainiers came out of the gates strong in the first inning. Samad Taylor hit a leadoff single, and he advanced to third after Reno starter Spencer Giesting's throw to first base attempting to get Rhylan Thomas after he grounded back to the mound was wide. Thomas also advanced to second on the error, and Rivas also reached base via a throwing error, which came from third baseman Tristin English. The throw did not get by Ivan Melendez at first, so Taylor and Thomas both stayed put. Luke Raley, making his second start of a Major League rehab assignment with Tacoma, blasted the first pitch from Giesting over the right field wall for a grand slam to make it 4-0. Leody Taveras and Blake Hunt worked back-to-back walks, but Giesting was able to strand them by retiring the next three batters in order.

Reno cut into the deficit in the second inning. Ivan Melendez hit his second home run of the season with one out, and after Kristian Robinson grounded out, Rene Pinto reached via an error from third baseman Jack López. Sergio Alcántara singled to put runners on first and second, but Tacoma starter Casey Lawrence ended the inning with the score at 4-1 by inducing a groundout from Albert Almora Jr.

The pitchers were both strong until Tacoma got back on the board in the fifth inning. Lawrence did not give up another run after the Melendez long ball, pitching 5.0 innings and striking out four. Giesting settled down after the first inning, posting zeroes in the second, third, and fourth innings before he was replaced by Taylor Rashi with one out in the fifth.

Giesting loaded the bases before Rashi entered the game, as with one out he hit Raley with a pitch, walked Taveras, and gave up a single to Hunt. Rashi came on and forced Cade Marlowe to ground out to second base, and Raley scored on the back end of the play to extend Tacoma's lead to 5-1. Taveras and Hunt were stranded in scoring position after Jacob Nottingham was set down on strikes to end the inning.

The Aces pushed one across in the seventh inning. With William Fleming on the mound for Tacoma, Robinson led off with a base hit. Pinto struck out, and Robinson stole second base on the same pitch. Alcántara made it 5-2 with an RBI single to right field, ending the Rainier bullpen's scoreless streak at 15.2 innings. Fleming quickly got out of the inning by getting Almora Jr. to ground into a 6-4-3 double play.

The Rainiers shut down the Aces from the seventh inning on. Tayler Saucedo pitched a perfect eighth inning, which included a strikeout, and Troy Taylor converted his fourth consecutive save opportunity with a scoreless ninth inning, Casey Lawrence got the win for Tacoma, his seventh of the season, while Giesting took the loss, his fourth.

Postgame Notes:

Luke Raley's grand slam is the first grand slam to be hit in the first inning across all of Triple-A this season. It is the first time a Rainier has hit a grand slam in the first inning since September 19, 2023, when Ryan Bliss and Isiah Gilliam both hit a grand slam in the first inning of a 15-9 win over Round Rock.

Troy Taylor converted his fourth consecutive save opportunity with a scoreless ninth inning. It moved him into a second-place tie for the longest active save streak in the PCL, and he trails only Jesse Hahn for the longest save streak by a Rainier this season (5).

Blake Hunt was on base twice on Sunday (1-for-3, single, walk), which continued a hot streak he's been on since June 1st. In that period, he's hit .310 with an OBP of .459, a SLG of .500, and an OPS of .959.

Casey Lawrence picked up his seventh win of the season on Sunday, throwing 5.0 innings of one-run baseball. His seven wins are tied for the eighth-most by a PCL pitcher at 37 years since 2005 and the most by a Rainier at 37 years old since Brian Sweeney won eight games with Tacoma in 2013.







