Comets Hold on to Split Series

August 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets grabbed an early lead and stayed ahead of the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon on the way to a 6-4 win and a series split at Southwest University Park. The Comets (22-17/68-46) loaded the bases on three walks in the first inning and went on to score two runs without a hit on a fielder's choice and a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 advantage. A RBI double by El Paso's Luis Campusano cut OKC's lead in half in the bottom of the inning. Oklahoma City went on to build a 5-1 edge. Ryan Ward connected on a RBI single in the second inning before Nick Senzel homered and Kody Hoese knocked a RBI single in the third inning. El Paso (23-15/61-52) trimmed OKC's lead back to two runs by scoring runs in the fourth and sixth innings before a solo home run by CJ Alexander extended the Comets' lead to 6-3 in the seventh inning. The Chihuahuas once again cut OKC's lead back to two runs in the seventh inning and went on to load the bases with two outs, but OKC pitcher Sam Carlson got Nate Mondou to fly out to escape the jam. OKC pitchers Garrett McDaniels and Julian Fernández followed with scoreless eighth and ninth innings, respectively, for the Comets to close out the win.

Of Note:

- The Comets won the final three games of their series in El Paso to earn a series split after falling behind, 0-3, to start the road series. The Comets remain undefeated in road series this season and improved their league-best road record to 38-19 with the win...Oklahoma City is now 9-0-2 through their first 11 road series of 2025 and have not lost 14 straight road series going back to last season.

-Oklahoma City has won three straight games for the first time this month and first time since a six-game winning streak July 18-24...With Sunday's win, the Comets also won the overall season series against the Chihuahuas, 10-8, as the teams played their final game against one another Sunday.

- Nick Senzel went 3-for-5 with a double, home run and two RBI to lead the Comets offense. He hit his 10th home run of the season and has now hit safely in five straight games, going 9-for-18 with five RBI.

- CJ Alexander hit his 14th home run of the season and fourth home run in the last eight games. He has hit safely in four straight games and in seven of his last eight games, batting .517 (15x29) with eight extra-base hits, eight RBI and 11 runs scored.

-Ryan Ward singled, walked, scored a run and recorded a RBI as he moved into sole possession of second place on OKC's Bricktown-era list for most RBI in a season since 1998. He now has a Minor League-leading 104 RBI this season and is three RBI away from tying OKC's single-season record of 107 RBI set by Jason Martin in 2022.

-Esteury Ruiz recorded his 42nd stolen base of the season overall and 41st with Oklahoma City. His 41 stolen bases are the most by an Oklahoma City player in a season during the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers (since 2015) and rank fourth-most in a season during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998).

-The Comets have scored at least five runs in seven straight games for a total of 57 runs and they have 39 extra-base hits during that time, including 12 home runs.

-Oklahoma City's pitching staff finished with 10 strikeouts Sunday and have struck out at least 10 batters in 12 of the last 14 games for 157 total strikeouts...Starting pitcher Matt Sauer (5-3) led the way with five strikeouts over 5.0 innings for Oklahoma City. Relievers Garrett McDaniels and Julian Fernández combined for four strikeouts over the final two innings for OKC.

Next Up: Following a day off Monday, the Comets open a six-game home series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on a $2 Tuesday.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 10, 2025

