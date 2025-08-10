Comets Win Third Straight in El Paso Sunday

August 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets scored five early runs against El Paso starter Randy Vásquez Sunday afternoon and beat the Chihuahuas 6-4. The teams split the six-game series. It was the final matchup of the season between the two teams, with Oklahoma City winning 10 of the 18 head-to-head games.

Chihuahuas catcher Luis Campusano went 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a walk. Third baseman Will Wagner went 1-for-5 with an RBI single and has at least one RBI in four of his last five games. Omar Cruz, Alek Jacob and Harold Chirino all pitched scoreless relief outings for the Chihuahuas.

El Paso manager Pete Zamora was ejected after an overturned call in the bottom of the seventh, his third ejection of the season, with two of them coming in games against Oklahoma City. The Comets scored in the first inning in four of the six games in the series.

Team Records: Oklahoma City (68-46, 22-17), El Paso (61-52, 23-15)

Next Game: Tuesday at 7:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso TBA vs. Reno TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 10, 2025

