OKC Comets Game Notes - August 10, 202

August 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (21-17/67-46) at

El Paso Chihuahuas (23-14/61-51)

Game #114 of 150/Second Half #39 of 75/Road #57 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Matt Sauer (4-3, 4.64) vs. ELP-RHP Randy Vásquez (NR, -.--)

Sunday, August 10, 2025 | Southwest University Park | El Paso, Texas | 1:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets aim to close out their road series with three straight wins when they wrap up their series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 1:05 p.m. CT at Southwest University Park...The Comets have won back-to-back games for the first time in August and can secure a series split with a win today as El Paso leads the series, 3-2. OKC will also win the season series against the Chihuahuas with a victory today as they lead the 2025 series, 9-8.

Last Game: The OKC Comets scored four runs in the top of the first inning and later took an 11-0 lead before winning, 11-3, Saturday night over the El Paso Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park. Each of the first four batters of the game reached base for the Comets, and all eventually scored, leading to a quick 4-0 advantage. Jose Ramos and Noah Miller each picked up RBI singles during the rally. The Comets had another big inning in the fourth, plating five more runs. A bases-clearing double by Ryan Ward made it 7-0, and Ramos and Miller each collected another RBI later in the frame to push the lead to 9-0. Ramos then delivered a two-run single in the fifth inning to put OKC into double digits in the run column. El Paso converted two walks into two runs in the fifth inning to get on the board. Will Wagner connected on a solo homer in the seventh inning to finish the scoring for both teams.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Matt Sauer (4-3) makes his 14th start with OKC - tied with Bobby Miller for most on the team...Today is his second start of the series, as he pitched in Tuesday's opener, allowing four runs on 11 hits with one walk and four strikeouts. He did not factor into the decision of OKC's eventual 8-7 loss. The 11 hits allowed marked his second-highest total of the season and most in a game with OKC this year...Over his last two starts, Sauer has allowed nine runs and 18 hits over 9.0 innings after going 2-0 and holding opponents to four runs and 12 hits over 11.2 innings in his previous two starts...He has also made nine appearances (one start) with the Dodgers, going 2-1 with a 6.18 ERA and was last optioned to OKC June 18...He signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent in January after splitting time in the Kansas City and New York Yankees organizations last season as a Rule 5 Draft pick. He made the Royals' Opening Day roster and his ML debut March 31, 2024, going on to make 14 relief appearances before rejoining the Yankees organization...Sauer was drafted by the Yankees in 2017 in the second round of the MLB Draft from Righetti High School in Santa Maria, Calif.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2025: 9-8 2024: 10-8 All-time: 69-58 At ELP: 32-33

The Comets travel to El Paso for the third and final series of the season between the teams, but first at Southwest University Park and lone series between the teams during the second half...The first 12 meetings of the season between the teams were played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during the first six weeks of the season. The teams split their most recent series, 3-3, April 29-May 4 after the Comets won the first series, 4-2, April 1-6....Through the first 12 meetings, the Comets outscored the Chihuahuas, 76-62, and El Paso hit nine home runs compared to OKC's eight homers...Ryan Ward racked up 16 hits and 12 RBI in his first 12 games against El Paso this season...OKC won the 2024 season series, 10-8, for the team's second season-series win against the Chihuahuas since 2018, but El Paso outscored OKC, 94-76, and outhit OKC, 161-141, over 18 games...The Comets won the first four games between the teams this season, but the Chihuahuas have since won eight of the last 13 games against OKC, including five of the last seven...Going back to last season, OKC has lost seven of its last 11 games in El Paso, including six of the last nine despite wins each of the last two nights.

Trending Up?: The Comets have won back-to-back games for the first time in the last 14 games (5-9). Even with wins the last two nights, the Comets are now 3-5 in the last eight games and 4-8 in the last 12 games...OKC is 2-3 during the current series after losing the first three games in El Paso this week for their first 0-3 start to a series since Sept. 3-5, 2024 against Sugar Land. The Comets need to win today to avoid back-to-back series losses for the first time since losing three six-game series in a row in June 2024...Following their six-game winning streak in July, the Comets sat at a season-best 25 games above .500. Now at 67-46, the Comets still own the best overall record in the PCL, but are 21-17 during the second half of the season.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward went ¬â¹2-for-5 with a three-run double in the fourth inning Saturday, extending his Minor League-leading RBI total to 103. He also moved into a tie with Nate Gold (2007) for the second-most RBI in a single season during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998). He is now four RBI away from tying OKC's season record of 107 RBI by Jason Martin in 2022...Ward is the only player in OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) with multiple 100 RBI seasons, as he recorded 101 RBI with OKC in 2024...Ward has at least one RBI in each of his four starts in El Paso, totaling eight RBI...In addition to RBI, Ward leads the Minors with 130 hits, 58 extra-base hits and 248 total bases. He is the only player in the Minors with at least 25 homers and 25 doubles this season.

August Ascent: CJ Alexander reached base five times for a second consecutive game Saturday, going 2-for-3 with a double, three walks and three runs. Alexander had reached base in 11 straight plate appearances going back to Thursday before striking out in the ninth inning Saturday. In the last two games he is 6-for-7 with four walks...Over his last seven games, Alexander is 14-for-24 with seven extra-base hits, seven RBI and 10 runs...Last night was his fourth multi-hit game in the last six and fifth in the last nine games.

Road Maps: The Comets improved their league-best road record to 37-19 with last night's win and are 9-0-1 through their first 10 road series of 2025. Going back to last season, OKC has not lost 13 straight road series and will need to win this afternoon to keep that streak intact. Their last series loss was also in El Paso July 30-Aug. 4, 2024....With last night's victory, the Comets reached at least 37 road wins for a fifth straight season...Despite their three losses to start the week in El Paso, Oklahoma City owns an 11-5 road record over the last 16 away games...The Comets bat at a league-leading .298 clip in road games, while their 90 home runs, 420 runs (7.5 RPG) and 608 hits are tops in the league on the road, and the Comets have a +120 run differential in road games.

Getting Offensive: The Comets scored double-digit runs for the third time in the last six games Saturday and this is the first time OKC has scored at least 10 runs in consecutive games since a three-game stretch June 22-25...The Comets have scored at least five runs in six straight games for a total of 51 runs, and they have collected 35 extra-base hits during that time, including 10 home runs...Additionally, the Comets set a season high with 12 walks Saturday for their most in a game since May 9, 2024 at Sugar Land (14)...OKC went 7-for-18 with runners in scoring position Saturday and the team is batting .338 (24x71) with RISP over the last six games.

Vamos Ramos: On Saturday, Jose Ramos went 2-for-5 with four RBI - his most in a game with the Comets this season and second-most in a game overall this year as he finished with a season-best five RBI April 18 with Double-A Tulsa against Wichita. In his last four games, Ramos is 7-for-16 with five extra-base hits and a team-leading nine RBI...He has five multi-hit outings in his last nine games and has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games (13x36).

Matters of the Mound: Last night, OKC's pitching staff limited El Paso to three runs, snapping a streak of five straight games with seven or more runs allowed (45 R). However, the Comets allowed 10 hits Saturday and has allowed double-digit hits in six straight games (71 H) for the first time since a season-long seven-game stretch May 30-June 6 (82 H)...The Comets pitching staff notched 11 strikeouts Saturday and have struck out at least 10 batters in 11 of the last 13 games for 147 total strikeouts - most in the Minors...Over the last six games, opponents are batting .329 (71x216) with 24 extra-base hits...The Comets have allowed at least six walks in each game this series (42 BB).

Around the Horn: Chuckie Robinson turned in a second consecutive multi-hit game Saturday, going 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs. He is 21-for-53 (.396) with 14 RBI and 11 runs over his last 14 games...Noah Miller tallied three hits last night to tie his season high, going 3-for-5 with two RBI after going 1-for-32 in his previous eight games...OKC has not been charged with an error in four straight games for their longest streak since a four-game stretch June 28-July 2.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 10, 2025

OKC Comets Game Notes - August 10, 202 - Oklahoma City Comets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.