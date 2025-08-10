Bees Take Series with 6-3 Win Over Las Vegas Behind Kingery's 3-Run Blast

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees secured the series win by a 6-3 score on Sunday afternoon as Scott Kingery delivered his third home run of the series as the Bees clinched back-to-back six-game series wins for the first time since 2022.

Salt Lake Bees 6, Las Vegas Aviators 3

WP: Caden Dana (5 - 7)

LP: Ken Waldichuk (0 - 5)

SV: Chase Silseth (2)

Game Summary

Salt Lake struck first for the fourth time in six games of the series as Denzer Guzman singled to lead off the second inning. Yolmer Sánchez came through with a two-out double off the left wall to score Guzman, giving the Bees a 1-0 lead.

Caden Dana tossed four straight scoreless innings to start his day with a perfect third and fourth inning collecting a strikeout in each of the first four.

In the fourth, Salt Lake erupted for four runs as Carter Kieboom led off with his first triple of the year. After a walk to Chad Stevens, Scott Kingery delivered the game's biggest swing, a three-run homer to left on a 3-2 pitch to stretch the advantage to 4-0.

Las Vegas fought back in the fifth, plating three runs off Dana on an RBI single from Alejo Lopez, a sacrifice fly by Cooper Bowman, and a run-scoring double from Brett Harris to cut the deficit to 4-3.

The Bees quickly responded in the sixth when Stevens doubled to start the inning and Sánchez drew a walk. Sebastián Rivero then roped a two-run double down the left-field line, restoring Salt Lake's cushion to 6-3.

That was more than enough for the Bees' bullpen, as Victor González, Sam Bachman, José Quijada, and Chase Silseth combined for four scoreless innings, retiring 12 of the final 14 batters faced to secure the 6-3 win and the series.

Game Notes

Salt Lake wrapped up the series with a 6-3 over Las Vegas holding the Aviators to three runs for the third time in the series in which the Bees are 27-4 when keeping teams to three runs or less.

The Bees have secured back-to-back series wins for the first time since 2022, when they took four of six from Albuquerque (May 17-22) and four of six from Sacramento (May 24-29). The last time they won consecutive series that were not both full six-game sets came during their 12-game winning streak in July 2024, when they won four against Sacramento, swept a three-game set in Las Vegas, and followed with a six-game sweep over El Paso.

Salt Lake scored first in four of the six games this series and holds a 28-27 record when scoring the game's opening run. The Bees scored 18 of their 42 runs (42.8%) in the first three innings of the series, registering at least one run in the opening three innings in every game.

Salt Lake's bullpen recorded its second hitless outing of the series, pitching four scoreless innings after a three-inning scoreless effort on Wednesday, August 6. Sam Bachman and Chase Silseth each struck out two batters, with Silseth earning his second professional save of the week. Since August 1, Salt Lake's bullpen ranks third in the league with a 3.74 ERA and has allowed the fewest hits in the PCL with just 26.

Scott Kingery entered the series with two home runs in 2025 and finished the six-game homestand with five after hitting three over his last three games. His three-run homer in the fourth marked the fourth time this season he's driven in three runs in a game--the most since July 3 at Tacoma.

Sebastian Rivero delivered a clutch two-run double in the sixth inning, extending his hitting streak to four games. In August, Rivero has driven in a run in four of the five games he's played, notching his 10th multi-RBI game of the season.

Matthew Lugo collected his fifth multi-hit performance over his last six games, tying Chad Stevens with a team-high 27 multi-hit games this year. Lugo wrapped up the series batting .391 (9-for-23) with three doubles, four RBI, four runs scored and a .913 OPS.

Denzer Guzman capped off a scorching hot series with a 1-for-4 day and a run scored. Guzman batted .400 in the series with team highs in hits (10), RBI (7), runs scored (8) while tying Lugo with a team-high of three doubles and belted two home runs.

Yolmer Sanchez went 2-for-4 with an RBI double marking his second game of the series with multiple hits while notching his second double of the homestand. Sanches has reached base in 17 of his last 18 games while wrapping up the series batting .333 with five runs batted in.

Caden Dana put together his longest start since June 5 going 5.0 innings allowing three runs on four hits while striking out four. Dana held Las Vegas scoreless the first four frames with a strikeout in each inning before all three runs against him came in the fifth.

Up Next

Salt Lake will hit the road and take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys for six games starting on Tuesday, August 12 at 6:05 p.m. MST.







