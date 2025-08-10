Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Reno

August 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 8/10 vs. Reno

FIRST PITCH - 1:35 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (6-3, 4.67) vs. Reno LHP Spencer Giesting (3-3, 8.49)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Won their third game in a row against Reno, scoring in the sixth, seventh and eighth to pull out a 5-4 victory...the Aces got on the board in the first inning as Tommy Troy hit a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0...Tacoma plated two in the bottom of the frame as Cade Marlowe scored on a wild pitch and Harry Ford tied the gave Tacoma a 2-1 lead with an RBI double...the Aces jumped back in front in the third inning, scoring three runs via an RBI single from AJ Vukovich and a two-run double from Ivan Melendez...the Rainiers began chipping away in the bottom of the sixth inning as Leody Taveras hit an RBI single...Rhylan Thomas tied the game with an RBI double in the seventh and Harry Ford gave Tacoma the lead with a solo home run to right field, going up 5-4...Tacoma's bullpen was dominant, throwing 4.0 innings of shutout baseball as Hagen Danner picked up his fifth victory and Jesse Hahn slammed the door in the ninth to earn his seventh save.

BULLPEN IS BRINGING IT: The Rainiers' bullpen has been strong this week against Reno, sporting a 2.25 ERA as a group since Tuesday, the best in the PCL and the fourth-best in Triple-A...by throwing 4.0 scoreless innings on Saturday, the bullpen extended its scoreless inning streak to 14.1 innings the third-longest scoreless streak of the season by Tacoma relievers, trailing a 15.1-inning scoreless streak from June 20-25 and a 17.0-inning streak from May 22-27...since the start of the series on Tuesday, Tacoma's bullpen has issued just four walks while striking out 16, (4.00 K/BB), the best ratio in Triple-A in that time.

TAVERAS DRIVES THEM IN: OF Leody Taveras drove in his 45th run of the season with Tacoma on Saturday night...since joining Tacoma on June 13, Taveras' 45 RBI are the third-most in the PCL...in his last 24 games (since July 9), Taveras is hitting .340 (32x94) with six doubles, one triple, six home runs and 28 RBI, sporting a .417 on-base percentage, a .617 slugging percentage and a 1.034 OPS...his 28 RBI and 58 total bases in that time are the most in the PCL, while his 32 hits, .617 slugging percentage and 1.034 OPS are good for the third-best.

RETURN OF RALEY: The Seattle Mariners sent OF Luke Raley to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Friday...Raley was placed on the Mariners' 10-Day Injured List on July 30 (retro July 27) for back spasms...Raley embarks on his second Major League rehab assignment of the season with Tacoma, having suited up for the Rainiers from June 12-18, hitting .368 (7x19) with a double, a home run and three RBI over five games while rehabbing a right oblique strain...Raley has played in 49 games with the Mariners this year, hitting .220/.343/.348 with six doubles, four home runs and 18 RBI.

ON THE HUNT: Since June 1 (24 games), C Blake Hunt has gone on a tear, hitting .309 (25x81) with two doubles, one triple and four home runs, driving in 20...he's drawn 22 walks and struck out only 18 times in that span, sporting a .458 on-base percentage, a .506 slugging percentage and a .964 OPS in that time...since July 6 (11 games), Hunt has drawn 14 walks and struck out just four times...Hunt's 14 walks since July 6 are the third-most among Triple-A catchers and his .286 walks/plate appearance is the best for any Triple-A catcher with at least 45 plate appearances in that time...Hunt's 1.069 OPS since July 6 is the fourth-best for a Triple-A catcher (min. 45 PA).

FORD FINDS HIS WAY ON BASE: By hitting a double in the first inning on Saturday night, Harry Ford extended his current on-base streak to 16 games...over his 16-game streak, Ford is hitting .328 (20x61) with four doubles, five home runs, 18 RBI and 16 runs scored with a 1.085 OPS...Ford currently ranks second in the PCL in on-base percentage at .416 and seventh with 60 walks drawn...his 60 walks are the most among Triple-A catchers and the second-most by a Rainiers' catcher since 2005, trailing the 82 drawn by Cooper Hummel in 2023...Ford's 60 walks are also the most by a Triple-A player under 23 years old this season.

RHYLAN ROLLS AT CHENEY: OF Rhylan Thomas is putting up one of the best seasons for a Rainier at Cheney Stadium in the last 20 years......Thomas is hitting .342 (77x225) in 56 home games this season, the fifth-best home batting average of any PCL hitter...Thomas' .342 is the fourth-best for any Rainier in a single season at Cheney Stadium since 2005 (minimum 150 at-bats)...he trails the .348 (70x201) that Tyler Locklear hit this year, the .355 (76x214) that Matt Mangini hit in 2010 and the .392 (65x166) that Shin-Soo Choo hit in 2006...Thomas' 77 hits at Cheney Stadium are tied for the second-most by a Rainier since 2005, two shy of the 79 hits Bryan LaHair recorded in 2007.

MARINERS UPDATE: Julio Rodriguez hit two of the Mariners' three home runs in a 7-4 victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday night...after the Rays took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, Rodriguez tied the game with a two-run blast in the bottom of the frame...Cal Raleigh clubbed a three-run homer in the third inning, his 44th of the season and Rodriguez made it back-to-back blasts with his second homer of the game to give Seattle a 6-1 lead...Tampa Bay scored three more in the sixth but Seattle got the run back in the bottom of the inning as Cole Young scored on a wild pitch...Logan Evans got his sixth win of the year, allowing three runs over 5.1 innings.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.