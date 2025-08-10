Blubaugh Turns in Six Shutout Innings in Series Finale against Sacramento

August 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SACRAMENTO, CA - Although RHP AJ Blubaugh went 6.0 scoreless innings, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (14-22, 53-58) relinquished a 2-0 lead after seven and fell 4-3 to the Sacramento River Cats (24-15, 60-54) on Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park.

Facing a 3-2 deficit heading into the top of the ninth, the Space Cowboys tied the game in the ninth in their second-straight game. After Logan Davidson walked, Collin Price sent a game-tying RBI double to the centerfield wall, allowing Davidson to score and knot the game at three. However, a walk-off RBI single from Osleivis Basabe gave the River Cats a 4-3 victory in the Sunday series finale.

In the second, Sugar Land struck first. Davidson doubled, and with two outs in the inning, Price traded places with Davidson with a double of his own to put the Space Cowboys ahead, 1-0. In the ensuing at-bat, Edwin Díaz drilled a two-bagger to center, stretching Sugar Land's margin to 2-0 as the Space Cowboys cracked three doubles in the frame.

Blubaugh hurled a 1-2-3 bottom of the first and sidestepped two runners on in the bottom of the second with an inning-ending punchout. In the third, the right-hander tossed his second clean inning of the afternoon before stranding a runner in scoring position in the fourth.

Blubaugh continued mowing through the River Cats' lineup as he worked around a two-out single in the fifth to post a zero before registering his sixth-straight scoreless inning with a perfect home half of the sixth. The right-hander went 6.0 shutout innings on Sunday, allowing three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

The Space Cowboys threatened to extend their advantage in the top of the seventh as Zack Short led off the frame with a double. However, RHP Blade Tidwell retired the next three Sugar Land batters to leave Short on base.

RHP Jose Fleury (BS,3) relieved Blubaugh in the bottom of the seventh and induced an inning-ending double play to retire the side. However, Bryce Eldridge hit a three-run homer in the eighth as the River Cats took their first lead of the game, 3-2.

NOTABLE:

- AJ Blubaugh tied his season high in innings pitched on Sunday with 6.0 shutout frames, allowing three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Blubaugh has allowed only six earned runs in his last six starts with Sugar Land with 26 strikeouts. Blubaugh's seven strikeouts are his highest total since he punched out seven on July 19 against the Salt Lake Bees. The right-hander entered Sunday's game tied for fifth in the PCL in strikeouts and ninth in innings pitched.

- Zack Short is currently on a seven-game hitting streak, dating back to June 27, going 9-for-29 (.310) with three doubles, five RBI and four runs scored.

- With a double on Sunday, Logan Davidson has recorded an extra-base hit in three-straight games with Sugar Land. Davidson has three doubles, a homer, seven RBI and seven runs scored in 11 games with the Space Cowboys.

- Collin Price recorded his second two-double game of the year on Sunday, including a game-tying RBI double in the ninth, his first two-double game since July 13 against Oklahoma City. Sunday was also Price's first multi-hit and multi-RBI game since July 24 against the El Paso Chihuahuas after the catcher went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a walk on Sunday.

- The Space Cowboys were swept on Sunday for the first time since August 15-20, 2023 against the Round Rock Express. Sugar Land has swept two teams this season, the Reno Aces from May 13-18 and the Salt Lake Bees from July 18-20.

After Sugar Land's six-game series in Sacramento, the Space Cowboys head home for a six-game set against the Salt Lake Bees. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT on Tuesday. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







