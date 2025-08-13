Rainiers' Rally Falls Short in 11-Inning Loss to Las Vegas

August 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (65-50, 27-13) fell in walk-off fashion to the Las Vegas Aviators (66-49, 17-23) in 11 innings on Tuesday night at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Tacoma remains in first place, now 2.0 games ahead of the Sacramento River Cats.

A pitcher's duel kept scoring minimal early in the series opener. Zack Gelof gave the Aviators a 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the bottom of the second inning. Euribiel Angeles singled in a run in the bottom of the fifth to double a 2-0 Las Vegas advantage. Daniel Susac hit an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend the edge to 3-0 before Blas Castano's start came to a close. Castano spun his second quality start of the season tossing 6.0 innings allowing two earned runs on four hits while walking four and striking out three.

Tacoma got on the board in the top of the seventh when Austin Shenton hit an RBI single to cut the deficit to two. Victor Robles, who doubled in his first at-bat on Major League Rehab, reached on his second hit-by-pitch of the game in the top of the eighth inning. Luke Raley tied the game with a two-run bomb to straightaway center to tie the game at three.

Brett Harris countered in the home half with a go-ahead two-run homer to left center field to propel a 5-2 lead for Las Vegas. However, Tacoma continued to battle into the ninth. Harry Ford drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to center field before Ben Williamson tied the game once again. An RBI single to right field tied the game at five and forced the bottom of the ninth. Las Vegas came up empty against Jesse Hahn and Tacoma played extras for the seventh time this season.

In the tenth, Rhylan Thomas notched his third hit of the night with an RBI single to score Leo Rivas who started the inning at second before advancing on a groundout. Harris countered for Las Vegas in the home half with an RBI single to tie it six apiece.

The Rainiers loaded the bases with Jack Lopez representing the runner at second to start the inning along with walks from Williamson and Rivas but couldn't push a run across in the top of the 11th. Las Vegas put runners on the corners with one out in the bottom of the frame before Cooper Bowman hit a single to the gap in left center and Tacoma fell, 7-6 in game one.

Postgame Notes:

Blas Castano tossed 6.0 innings allowing two earned runs to notch his second quality start of the season...with the loss tonight, marked the 7th loss of the season when Tacoma gets a quality start...the 7 losses is the most in the PCL and 3rd most in AAA (DUR/ROC - 9L with QS).

The Rainiers left 17 runners stranded tonight which marked the 5th time since 2005 that Tacoma has left 17 on base...the last instance took place on 7/21/23 @ SAC.

Tonight marked Tacoma's 9th walk-off loss of the season which now ties for the most in AAA...Tacoma falls to 1-6 in extra inning contests this season.

With a walk in the 8th inning, Harry Ford extended his on-base streak to 17 games which ties for the 5th longest active on-base streak in the PCL...across the 17 games, Ford is hitting .308 with 4 doubles, 5 homers, 11 walks, 19 RBI, and a .425 OBP.







