OKC Comets Game Notes - August 13, 2025

August 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes (15-25/46-68) at

Oklahoma City Comets (23-17/69-46)

Game #116 of 150/Second Half #41 of 75/Home #59 of 75

Pitching Probables: ABQ-RHP Gabriel Hughes (1-1, 7.57) vs. OKC-RHP Landon Knack (3-4, 7.17)

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark seeking a fifth consecutive win...With a win tonight, the Comets can claim their PCL-leading 70th victory of the season.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets overcame an early five-run deficit and broke a tie in the seventh inning on the way to an 8-6 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Albuquerque raced out to a 5-0 lead through the top of the second inning. Michael Toglia hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Ryan Ritter knocked a two-run single in the second inning for a 5-0 advantage. Oklahoma City responded quickly with five runs in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Noah Miller, RBI single by Chuckie Robinson and three-run homer by Esteury Ruiz. The Comets then went in front, 6-5, on a solo home run by Luken Baker in the third inning. The Isotopes tied the score, 6-6, in the sixth inning before the Comets regained the lead for good in the seventh inning on Miller's second sacrifice fly of the night. Jose Ramos added an insurance run for the Comets in the eighth inning, hitting a RBI single.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Landon Knack (3-4) is scheduled to make his 12th start with the Comets and third of August...Knack last pitched Aug. 8 in El Paso, matching his season-highs with seven runs and eight hits allowed over 3.0 innings, along with four walks and four K's. He did not factor into the decision of the Comets' 10-9 win...During his start Aug. 2 against Salt Lake, Knack tied his career-high mark with 11 strikeouts. He last had 11 K's April 29, 2023 with Double-A Tulsa at Arkansas and became the third Comets pitcher with 11 or more strikeouts this season, joining Emmet Sheehan and Matt Sauer...Since his most recent option to OKC in early June, Knack has allowed 48 runs (46 ER) and 59 hits over 48.2 IP across 10 games, with opponents batting .299 with nine homers. He's allowed at least four runs in seven of the 10 outings and at least five runs in five of the 10 games...He has also made nine appearances (seven starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season (3-2, 5.12 ERA)...He split time with OKC and Los Angeles in 2024, going on to appear in 15 ML games (12 starts), posting a 3.65 ERA with 69 K's and 18 walks. Knack made three postseason appearances, including Game 4 of the World Series.

Against the Isotopes: 2025: 8-5 2024: 16-8 All-time: 162-132 At OKC: 88-59

The Comets and Isotopes meet for their third and final series of 2025 and second at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets won the most recent series between the teams, 4-2, June 10-15 in Albuquerque after they split their first series in OKC May 6-11...Although the Comets enter this week leading the season series, the Isotopes outscored OKC, 116-109, through the first 12 meetings this season and hit 19 homers compared to OKC's 12. Albuquerque currently leads the PCL with 152 home runs this season...Michael Chavis led the Comets with 17 hits through the first 12 games, while he and Hunter Feduccia both had a team-high nine RBI...OKC won the 2024 series, 16-8, but lost five of the last eight meetings between the teams after starting 13-3 and winning three of four series. OKC batted .315 over the 24 games, scored 191 runs (7.96 per game) and hit 39 homers...OKC has won four of the last six season series against Albuquerque and have won two of the last three seasons series. The Isotopes won the 2023 series between the teams.

Trending Up: The Comets have won four straight games following a 3-9 stretch for their longest winning streak since winning six straight July 18-24...Oklahoma City lost the first three games of their road series in El Paso last week to start a series 0-3 for the first time since Sept. 3-5, 2024 against Sugar Land, but rebounded with wins in each of the final three games at Southwest University Park to earn a series split before winning last night's series opener against the Isotopes...The Comets own the best overall record in the PCL at 69-46, but are 23-17 during the second half of the season.

Five Spot: Oklahoma City matched its biggest comeback in a win this season last night, overcoming an early five-run deficit before rallying to victory for the fourth time this season. The Comets last overcame a five-run deficit July 5 against Las Vegas. They trailed, 5-0, before scoring seven runs over the fifth and sixth innings to take the lead on the way to an 8-6 win...The Comets now have 39 come-from-behind wins this season, including 18 wins after trailing by at least three runs and nine wins after trailing by at least four runs. In the Comets' eight total wins against Albuquerque this season, they have trailed by at least three runs in five of those victories.

Getting Offensive: The Comets have scored at least five runs in eight straight games for a total of 65 runs - second-most in the league since Aug. 3 - and they have 41 extra-base hits during that time, including 14 home runs...OKC is batting .326 (30x92) with RISP over the last eight games, following a .140 (6x43) stretch with RISP over the previous five games...Overall, the Comets rank second in the league in runs (750), home runs (147) OBP (.372) and OPS (.837), while ranking first in walks (586) and stolen bases (159).

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz hit his 10th home run of the season with the Comets last night and finished with a team-high three RBI. He went 1-for-3 with two walks and scored two runs. Since being optioned to OKC last week, Ruiz has hit safely in three of four games (4x14) with two home runs, a double, four RBI, seven walks, seven runs scored and three stolen bases, as the Comets are 4-0 folloiwng his return...His 41 stolen bases with OKC this season are the most by an Oklahoma City player in a single season during the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers (since 2015) and rank fourth-most in a season during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998). He is two steals away from tying Esteban Germán for third place who stole 43 bases in 2005.

Matters of the Mound: After the Isotopes grabbed a quick lead, Comets pitchers limited Albuquerque to one run over the game's final seven innings with Paul Gervase and Julian Fernández combining to hold Albuquerque scoreless over the final three innings. Starting in the fourth inning, OKC limited the Isotopes 2-for-20 to close the game...The Isotopes still finished with six runs last night and the Comets have now allowed at least six runs in six of the last eight games and 58 total runs over the eight games - tied for second-most in the league since Aug. 3...Oklahoma City's pitching staff finished with eight strikeouts Tuesday and has 165 strikeouts since July 26 - the most in Triple-A.

Home Improvement: The Comets have won back-to-back home games following a 1-8 stretch at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. They are 31-27 overall at home this season, but are 7-9 during the second half...All three of OKC's series losses this season have come at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark where the team is 4-3-3 in series this season. Additionally, they now own a -8 run differential at home despite being four games above .500.

Slim Margins: Eight of the Comets' last 10 games have been decided by two runs or less, with OKC going 4-4 in those close games. Now 55 of the team's 115 games this season - 47.8 percent - have been decided by two runs or less (33-22).

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward holds second place on OKC's Bricktown-era list for most RBI in a season since 1998. He now has a Minor League-leading 104 RBI this season and is three RBI away from tying OKC's single-season record of 107 RBI set by Jason Martin in 2022...Ward is the only player in OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) with multiple 100 RBI seasons, as he recorded 101 RBI with OKC in 2024...In addition to RBI, Ward leads the Minors with 131 hits, 58 extra-base hits and 249 total bases. He is the only player in the Minors with at least 25 homers and 25 doubles this season.

Around the Horn: CJ Alexander drew a walk, but was held without a hit last night in the series opener. To start August, Alexander paces the PCL with a .939 SLG, 1.476 OPS, eight extra-base hits, 31 total bases and is tied for first in the league with 15 hits so far this month...Chuckie Robinson hit a RBI single and walked last night and is now 22-for-56 (.393) with 15 RBI and 12 runs over his last 15 games. He's 7-for-15 over last four games...Austin Gauthier went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored a run Tuesday. Over his last seven games, Gauthier is 8-for-20 (.400) with 12 walks (.625 OBP).







