Isotopes Fall in Series-Opener to Comets, 8-6

August 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - The Isotopes jumped out to a 5-0 lead over their first two at-bats but relented five runs in the bottom of the second while the Comets tacked on runs in the third, seventh and eighth to claim an 8-6 triumph over Albuquerque Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes have dropped eight of their last nine contests and are a season-worst 22 games below .500 (46-68).

-The defeat ties Albuquerque's biggest blown lead in a loss this season (also: May 8 at Oklahoma City).

-The Isotopes have had a lead in six of the eight losses to Oklahoma City this season.

-Nine of the 13 matchups between Oklahoma City and Albuquerque have been decided by two runs or fewer (2-7).

-The Isotopes have allowed multiple homers in six-straight games, the longest streak of the season (previous: five, May 16-21). It's the longest streak since relenting multiple dingers in seven-straight from September 11-18, 2024.

-Albuquerque has permitted eight-plus runs in five-straight contests (47 total)-the most in Triple-A during the span (second-most: Las Vegas and Oklahoma City, 33).

-Ryan Ritter began his rehab assignment and went 1-for-4 with two RBI, extending his career-long hit streak to 19 games at Triple-A. It's the second-longest active streak in the PCL and sixth-longest in 2025 in the circuit. During the streak, he is slashing .434/.478/.952 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine homers and 31 RBI. The last Isotope to tally a longer hit streak was Daniel Castro's 24-gamer from April 6-June 7, 2018.

-Michael Toglia went 2-for-4 with his fifth homer of the year and three RBI. Has homers in back-to-back games for the first time since June 17-18 with Colorado. Has three-straight two-hit contests. Since being sent down to Albuquerque on August 3, is slashing .320/.393/.560 with two homers and seven RBI.

-Blaine Crim went 2-for-3 with two singles and a walk, his first multi-hit contest with Albuquerque. Since joining the Isotopes, is 4-for-25 with one double, one homer and two RBI.

-Sterlin Thompson went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI, his fifth game of 2025 with three-plus hits (last: June 24 at Las Vegas). Over 10 games in August is 14-for-29 with one double, three homers and eight RBI.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Comets meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:05 pm MT from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Albuquerque is expected to start Gabriel Hughes while Landon Knack is slated to take the hill for Oklahoma City.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.