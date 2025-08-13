English & Pache Go Yard in Game 1 vs. El Paso

August 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (13-27, 50-65) dropped a 9-7 decision to the El Paso Chihuahuas (24-15, 62-52), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, in Tuesday's series opener at Greater Nevada Field.

Tristin English powered Reno's offense with three hits, including a two-run, no-doubt blast over the left-field porch in the seventh inning. The Georgia Tech product has been a steady force in the middle of the order this season, slashing .336/.382/.557 with 26 doubles, 12 home runs, and 67 RBI.

Cristian Pache added a strong night at the plate, opening Reno's scoring in the second with a two-run shot off J.P. Sears to left. The talented outfielder has found his rhythm, riding a six-game hitting streak in which he's batting .375 (9-for-24) with one double, two home runs, and four RBI.

AJ Vukovich continued his hot August, driving in two runs with an RBI single in the sixth. The 24-year-old is hitting .378 (14-for-37) with two doubles, three home runs, and 10 RBI over his last nine games.

The Aces will look to halt their five-game skid in Wednesday's matchup with the Chihuahuas, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Tristin English: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Cristian Pache: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI

AJ Vukovich: 2-for-3, 2 RBI

Aramis Garcia: 1-for-4, 1 RBI

