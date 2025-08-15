Lawlar Collects Two Knocks in Return to Reno

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Silver Sox (13-29, 50-67) fell 10-5 to the El Paso Chihuahuas (26-15, 64-52), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Sergio Alcántara paced the offense, driving in two runs on two hits, including a double. The switch-hitter opened the scoring in the second inning with a bases-loaded walk that plated Matt Mervis, then later ripped an RBI double down the left-field line to score Andy Weber. Since joining Reno on July 23, Alcántara has been outstanding, hitting .398/.500/.581 with seven extra-base hits and eight RBI in 18 games.

Jordan Lawlar made an immediate impact in his return from a hamstring strain suffered in late June, going 2-for-5 with a double. The top prospect has been a force this season, slashing .321/.409/.584 with 20 doubles, 10 home runs, and 45 RBI in 54 games with Reno.

The Aces will try to snap a seven-game skid in Friday's matchup with the Chihuahuas. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Sergio Alcantara: 2-for-2, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Jordan Lawlar: 2-for-5, 1 2B

Andy Weber: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 BB

