Comets Top Isotopes, 7-2

The Oklahoma City Comets held the Albuquerque Isotopes scoreless through eight innings on the way to a 7-2 win Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Comets pitchers retired 17 straight Isotopes batters between the third and eighth innings as Oklahoma City built a 7-0 advantage. Oklahoma City (24-19/70-48) scored the first run of the night in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Ben Rortvedt. The Comets went ahead, 3-0, via a two-run triple by CJ Alexander in the fifth inning. Oklahoma City added a run in the seventh inning on an Albuquerque fielding error before closing with three runs in the eighth inning. Noah Miller knocked a two-run single and Oklahoma City's final run of the night scored on a fielder's choice coupled with a missed catch error by Albuquerque. The Isotopes (17-26/48-69) ended the shutout in the ninth inning, scoring two runs.

Of Note:

-The Comets secured their league-leading 70th victory of the season as they evened their series against Albuquerque, 2-2, following back-to-back losses.

-CJ Alexander collected a game-high three hits and fell a home run shy of the cycle as he went 3-for-5 with two RBI and scored a run. During the month of August, Alexander leads the Comets with 20 hits, including 10 for extra bases, along with 12 runs and 10 RBI.

-Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a walk and run scored. Over his last seven games, Ruiz is 9-for-24 with three home runs, two doubles, eight RBI and 12 walks...He also recorded his league-leading 46th stolen base of the season, including 45 with Oklahoma City, and owns the third-most stolen bases in a single-season by an OKC player during the Bricktown era (since 1998).

-After allowing six or more runs in eight of the last 10 games and 78 total runs during the span, the Comets limited Albuquerque to two runs Friday for the fewest runs allowed by Oklahoma City in a game since a 5-1 win in Reno July 26. The two runs were also the fewest allowed by the Comets in a home game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since a 4-1 win against Sugar Land July 9.

- The Comets pitching staff recorded 12 strikeouts as OKC reached double-digit strikeouts for the 15th time in the last 18 games.

-Noah Miller went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. Over his last five games, Miller is 8-for-20 with six RBI and four runs.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on 89ers Night and Girl Scout Night. Players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats during the game in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history. Additionally, three new members of the Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame will be inducted during a pregame ceremony on the field. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







