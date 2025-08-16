Reno Aces Announce Fourth Sellout of the Season
Published on August 15, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - Tonight's Reno Aces game against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Greater Nevada Field, starting at 6:35 p.m., has officially been announced as a sellout. A total of 7,599 passionate fans were in attendance making it the fourth sellout crowd of the 2025 season.
Friday was the second Princess Night of the year following the massive success of the promotion back in April. Fans were able to enjoy Disney-themed games and music throughout the night, character appearances on the concourse, a crown-making station, co-branded merchandise in the Team Store, and a postgame fireworks show.
The Aces continue their series against El Paso, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. PT with Toy Story Night.
Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
-ACES-
