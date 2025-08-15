Early Deficit Dooms Comets

Published on August 15, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes scored eight runs over the first five innings and went on to an 8-5 win against the Oklahoma City Comets Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Isotopes scored two runs in the first inning on RBI singles by Ryan Ritter and Keston Hiura for a 2-0 lead. Esteury Ruiz led off with a solo home run for the Comets in the first inning to cut the deficit in half. Albuquerque (17-25/48-68) loaded the bases in the third inning and drew a walk for a 3-1 lead. The Comets (23-19/69-48) went on to tie the score, 3-3, in the third inning with back-to-back RBI doubles by Ryan Ward and Luken Baker. The Isotopes scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-3 lead before a RBI double by OKC's Jose Ramos cut the lead to two runs. Albuquerque added two more runs in the fifth inning for an 8-4 advantage. Kody Hoese knocked a RBI double in the ninth inning for the Comets to cut the deficit to three runs.

Of Note:

-Albuquerque took a 2-1 lead in the series with the win as the Comets have now lost back-to-back games for the first time since opening their previous series in El Paso with three consecutive losses Aug. 5-7...The Comets have lost back-to-back home games and fell to 3-10 in their last 13 games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Ryan Ward reached base four times and led the Comets with three hits, going 3-for-4 with a double, walk, RBI and run scored. He holds second place on OKC's Bricktown-era list for most RBI in a season since 1998 with a Minor League-leading 105 RBI this season. He is now two RBI away from tying OKC's single-season record of 107 RBI set by Jason Martin in 2022.

-Esteury Ruiz hit the seventh leadoff home run for Oklahoma City this season and first since Aug. 5 when Justin Dean homered in El Paso...Ruiz went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs along with two stolen bases as he reached base four times...Ruiz now has a league-leading 45 stolen bases, including 44 with Oklahoma City for the most stolen bases in a single season by an OKC player during the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers (since 2015) and third-most in a season during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998).

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki started the game for the Comets as he opened a Major League Rehab Assignment. He completed 2.0 innings and pitched to two batters in the third inning, allowing three runs on six hits with one walk. He faced 13 batters and tossed 41 pitches (25 strikes). He was placed on the 15-day Injured List with a right shoulder impingement May 13 before being transferred to the 60-day IL June 20.

-Los Angeles Dodgers Michael Kopech also opened a rehab assignment with the Comets, pitching two-thirds of an inning, allowing three runs on two hits with two walks, one strikeout and two wild pitches. He was placed on the Injured List July 1 retroactive to June 28 for a right knee injury that eventually required surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He faced six batters, throwing 24 pitches (10 strikes).

-The Comets have now allowed at least six runs in eight of the last 10 games and 78 total runs over the span...Oklahoma City pitchers finished with 10 strikeouts, reaching double-digit strikeouts for the 14th time in the last 17 games.

-Chuckie Robinson finished with two hits and scored a run. He is 24-for-60 with 15 RBI and 13 runs over his last 16 games...Nick Senzel went 2-for-5 with a double and scored a run...CJ Alexander reached base three times with a single and two walks.

-Thursday's game lasted 3 hours, 26 minutes for OKC's longest nine-inning home game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's. Current and former local military personnel and their families will be celebrated throughout the evening and Friday Night Fireworks presented by Casey's are scheduled to follow the game. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.