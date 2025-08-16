Moreno Collects Three Knocks, Drives in Two in Game Four vs. El Paso

Published on August 15, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (13-30, 50-68) dropped their eighth straight game in a 7-5 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas (27-15, 65-52), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Gabriel Moreno, with Reno on an MLB rehab assignment for a broken finger, led the offense with three hits, including two doubles, and drove in two runs. He opened the scoring in the third inning with a double off the left-field wall to plate Andy Weber and added an RBI ground-rule double to right in the fifth to bring home Jordan Lawlar.

AJ Vukovich continued his hot stretch at the plate with a two-hit night. He delivered in the sixth, ripping a double into center to score Ildemaro Vargas and cut into El Paso's lead. The talented outfielder has been red hot at the dish of late, going 16-for-45 (.356) with three doubles, three home runs, and 11 RBI in 11 games in August

The Aces will look to snap their skid in Saturday's matchup against the Chihuahuas, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Gabriel Moreno: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI

AJ Vukovich: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

8/15/25, 9: 39 -ÃÂ¯ PM ELP @ RNO | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 1 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/779897/box-score#boxscoreType=PBP El Paso Chihuahuas 7, Reno Aces 5 Aug 15th, 2025 Chihuahuas starting lineup: Tyler Wade (SS), Will Wagner (3B), Yonathan Perlaza (RF), Luis Campusano (1B), Nate Mondou (2B), Tirso Ornelas (DH), Trenton Brooks (LF), Clay Dungan (CF), Cody Roberts (C), Matt Waldron (P), Aces starting lineup: Tommy Troy (CF), Jordan Lawlar (3B), Gabriel Moreno (DH), Pavin Smith (1B), Ildemaro Vargas (SS), A.J. Vukovich (LF), Kristian Robinson (RF), Aramis Garcia (C), Andy Weber (2B), Bryce Jarvis (P), Umpires -- HP: Dexter Kelley. 1B: Mark Bass. 3B: Austin Snow.

Gametime Weather: 87 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 17 mph, Out To RF.

First pitch by Bryce Jarvis at 6:37 PM. local time.

Chihuahuas 1st (Chihuahuas 0, Aces 0) -- Tyler Wade strikes out swinging. Will Wagner singles through the hole at shortstop. Yonathan Perlaza grounds into double play, Pavin Smith to Ildemaro Vargas to Pavin Smith, Will Wagner out at 2nd, Yonathan Perlaza out at 1st.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 1st (Chihuahuas 0, Aces 0) -- Tommy Troy grounds out, Nate Mondou to Luis Campusano. Jordan Lawlar reaches on fielding error by Yonathan Perlaza. Gabriel Moreno strikes out swinging. Jordan Lawlar steals 2nd base. Pavin Smith pops out to Will Wagner.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB) Chihuahuas 2nd (Chihuahuas 1, Aces 0) -- Luis Campusano walks. Nate Mondou singles to third base, Luis Campusano to 2nd. Tirso Ornelas grounds into a force out, Pavin Smith to Ildemaro Vargas, Luis Campusano to 3rd; Nate Mondou out at 2nd. Trenton Brooks grounds into a force out, Pavin Smith to Ildemaro Vargas, Luis Campusano scores; Tirso Ornelas out at 2nd. Clay Dungan singles to right field, Trenton Brooks to 2nd. Cody Roberts strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 2nd (Chihuahuas 1, Aces 0) -- Ildemaro Vargas grounds out, Nate Mondou to Luis Campusano. A.J. Vukovich singles to center field. Kristian Robinson lines out to Yonathan Perlaza. Aramis Garcia pops out to Luis Campusano in foul territory.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Chihuahuas 3rd (Chihuahuas 1, Aces 0) -- Tyler Wade grounds out, Bryce Jarvis to Pavin Smith. Will Wagner grounds out, Ildemaro Vargas to Pavin Smith. Yonathan Perlaza bunt singles to shallow center field. Luis Campusano walks, Yonathan Perlaza to 2nd. Nate Mondou flies out to A.J. Vukovich.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 3rd (Aces 2, Chihuahuas 1) -- Andy Weber doubles to right field. Tommy Troy hit by pitch. Jordan Lawlar strikes out swinging. Gabriel Moreno doubles to left field, Andy Weber scores; Tommy Troy to 3rd. Pavin Smith grounds out to Luis Campusano, Tommy Troy scores; Gabriel Moreno to 3rd. Ildemaro Vargas grounds out to Luis Campusano.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Chihuahuas 4th (Chihuahuas 5, Aces 2) -- Tirso Ornelas hit by pitch. Trenton Brooks singles to left-center field, Tirso Ornelas to 2nd. Clay Dungan struck out looking.

Cody Roberts singles to left field, Tirso Ornelas to 3rd; Trenton Brooks to 2nd. Tyler Wade grounds into a force out, Ildemaro Vargas to Andy Weber, Tirso Ornelas scores; Trenton Brooks to 3rd; Cody Roberts out at 2nd. Tyler Wade steals 2nd base. Will Wagner hits a home run to right field on a 0-2 pitch, Trenton Brooks scores; Tyler Wade scores. Yonathan Perlaza struck out looking.

(4 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 4th (Chihuahuas 5, Aces 2) -- A.J. Vukovich lines out to Yonathan Perlaza. Kristian Robinson struck out looking. Aramis Garcia struck out looking.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Chihuahuas 5th (Chihuahuas 5, Aces 2) -- Luis Campusano singles to right field. Nate Mondou out on a sacrifice bunt, Jordan Lawlar to Pavin Smith, Luis Campusano to 2nd. Tirso Ornelas walks. Trenton Brooks lines out to Kristian Robinson. Pitcher Change: Jimmy Endersby replaces Bryce Jarvis. Clay Dungan grounds out, Andy Weber to Pavin Smith.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 5th (Chihuahuas 5, Aces 3) -- Andy Weber grounds out, Nate Mondou to Luis Campusano. Tommy Troy strikes out swinging. Jordan Lawlar doubles to right-center field. Gabriel Moreno hits a ground rule double to right field, Jordan Lawlar scores. Passed ball by Cody Roberts, Gabriel Moreno to 3rd. Pavin Smith strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Chihuahuas 6th (Chihuahuas 5, Aces 3) -- Cody Roberts singles to left field. Tyler Wade walks, Cody Roberts to 2nd. Will Wagner struck out looking. Yonathan Perlaza grounds into double play, Ildemaro Vargas to Pavin Smith, Tyler Wade out at 2nd, Yonathan Perlaza out at 1st.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 6th (Chihuahuas 5, Aces 5) -- Ildemaro Vargas triples to right-center field. A.J. Vukovich doubles to center field, Ildemaro Vargas scores. Pitcher Change: Raul Brito replaces Matt Waldron. Wild pitch by Raul Brito, A.J. Vukovich to 3rd. Kristian Robinson grounds out, Tyler Wade to Luis Campusano. Aramis Garcia out on a sacrifice fly to Yonathan Perlaza, A.J. Vukovich scores. Andy Weber strikes out swinging.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Chihuahuas 7th (Chihuahuas 5, Aces 5) -- Luis Campusano grounds out, Ildemaro Vargas to Pavin Smith. Nate Mondou grounds out, Andy Weber to Pavin Smith. Tirso Ornelas grounds out to Pavin Smith.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 7th (Chihuahuas 5, Aces 5) -- Tommy Troy singles to right-center field. Jordan Lawlar grounds into a force out, fielded by Nate Mondou, Tommy Troy out at 2nd.

Gabriel Moreno singles to center field, Jordan Lawlar to 2nd. Pavin Smith strikes out swinging. Ildemaro Vargas lines out to Nate Mondou.

(0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Chihuahuas 8th (Chihuahuas 5, Aces 5) -- Trenton Brooks strikes out swinging. Clay Dungan grounds out, Andy Weber to Pavin Smith. Cody Roberts flies out to Kristian Robinson.

8/15/25, 9: 39 -ÃÂ¯ PM ELP @ RNO | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 2 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/779897/box-score#boxscoreType=PBP (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 8th (Chihuahuas 5, Aces 5) -- Pitcher Change: Alek Jacob replaces Raul Brito. A.J. Vukovich strikes out swinging. Kristian Robinson flies out to Yonathan Perlaza.

Aramis Garcia strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Chihuahuas 9th (Chihuahuas 7, Aces 5) -- Tyler Wade hits a ground rule double to center field. Will Wagner grounds out, Ildemaro Vargas to Pavin Smith, Tyler Wade to 3rd. Yonathan Perlaza doubles to right field, Tyler Wade scores. Luis Campusano singles to right-center field, Yonathan Perlaza scores. O ! ensive Substitution: Pinch runner Tim Locastro replaces Luis Campusano. Nate Mondou pops out to Ildemaro Vargas. Tim Locastro steals 2nd base. Tirso Ornelas pops out to Ildemaro Vargas.

(2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 9th (Chihuahuas 7, Aces 5) -- Tim Locastro remains in the game as the first baseman. Pitcher Change: Sean Reynolds replaces Alek Jacob. Andy Weber walks.

Tommy Troy pops out to Sean Reynolds in foul territory. Jordan Lawlar lines out to Clay Dungan. O ! ensive Substitution: Pinch hitter Matt Mervis replaces Gabriel Moreno. Andy Weber advances to 2nd on defensive indi ! erence. Matt Mervis strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)







