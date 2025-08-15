Williamson Homers Twice, Tacoma Surrenders Late Lead in 7-6 Loss to Las Vegas

Published on August 15, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (66-51, 28-14) surrendered six unanswered runs in 7-6 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (67-50, 18-24) on Thursday night at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Tacoma remains in first place, now 1.5 games ahead of the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Las Vegas ignited the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with a solo homer from Zack Gelof to take a 1-0 lead. Tacoma wasted little time to take the lead in the top of the third inning, bringing in three runs to score. Blake Hunt was hit by a pitch to start the inning followed by a single from Victor Labrada. Leo Rivas drove in both runners with a single to center to propel Tacoma to a 2-1 lead. Rivas swiped second base (18) then came in to score on an RBI single from Cade Marlowe. With his second hit of the night, Tacoma led 3-1.

The Rainiers continued the steady scoring, bringing in a run in each of the next three innings. Ben Williamson blasted his first homer with Tacoma to leadoff the fourth inning. The solo shot to center field extended a 4-1 lead.

Marlowe drove in his second run of the night with his third hit in the top of the fifth inning. An RBI single brought in Rhylan Thomas who reached on a single of his own to put Tacoma up by four.

Williamson led off the sixth inning with his second homer of the night to left center field. His second homer in as many at-bats extended a 6-1 lead while also representing his first multi-homer game of his career.

Jhonathan Diaz finished the night with his ninth quality start, tossing 6.0 innings of one-run ball allowing four hits while walking two and striking out seven in his 21st start of the season.

Las Vegas took advantage in the final two frames, scoring six unanswered runs. In the seventh, Alejo Lopez hit a solo homer before Euribiel Angeles cut the deficit in half with an RBI groundout. In the eighth inning, Henry Bolte pushed a run across with an RBI single before Junior Perez delivered a go-ahead three-run homer to center field to give Las Vegas the edge for the first time since the first inning. The Rainiers went down in order in the ninth inning and the score held, 7-6.

Jack Cushing earned the win with 1.0 perfect inning and two strikeouts while Anthony Maldonado earned the save (8) spinning a perfect ninth. Troy Taylor was saddled with the loss after tossing 0.1 innings allowing four runs on three hits while walking one and striking out one.

Postgame Notes:

Jhonathan Diaz spun his 9th quality start of the season which now represents the most in the PCL...his 9 quality starts ranks 2nd most in AAA just trailing Nabil Crismatt who owns 12...with the loss tonight it is the 8th loss for Tacoma when a starter posts QS, just trailing DUR and ROC for most in AAA who each have 9.

Ben Williamson notched his first career multi-homer game tonight with a pair of solo homers in the 4th and 6th innings...Williamson is hitting .286 since rejoining Tacoma on August 1st...in his 5 games back with Tacoma he has recorded 1 3B, 2 HR, 6 RBI 3 BB, and 1 SB to notch a .375 OBP.

Cade Marlowe went 3-for-4 tonight with 1 2B and 2 RBI...in Marlowe's last 13 games, he has posted a .432 avg (16x37) with 5 2B, 1 HR, 8RBI, 10BB/8K, along with an 1.180 OPS.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.