Round Rock Wins Third Straight, Beats Sacramento, 4-2, on Friday

Published on August 15, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento opened the scoring in the top half of the fourth. RF Luis Matos led off with a double and 2B Brett Wisely traded places with him on a double down the right field line. Two pitches later, DH Jesus Rodriguez recorded a single and Wisely came around to score. The River Cats led 2-0.

Round Rock 1B Abimelec Ortiz led off the fifth with a triple into the corner in right. CF Dustin Harris reached on a fielder's choice and a throwing error on 3B Thomas Gavello allowed Ortiz to score from third. Later in the inning, C Omar Narváez singled into left and Harris came around to score, tying the game at two apiece.

The Express took a 3-2 lead in the seventh as Harris belted a triple to start the inning and scored on a C Sam Huff passed ball.

In the eighth, Ortiz got aboard with a double down the right field line. He advanced to third and eventually scored on two separate wild pitches from Sacramento RHP Sean Hjelle. The Express led 4-2 after eight complete and held on for the win.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

SHUTDOWN CITY: Round Rock's bullpen has not allowed a run in the first four games of the series (14.0 IP). They are now 18-4 this season when the bullpen holds opponents scoreless. The Express completed the first half ranking sixth in the PCL with a 5.29 ERA. In 41 games since then, the E-Train have posted the league's lowest ERA (4.75) with a 23-18 record.

NO DOG DAYS: Since August 5, the Express have outscored opponents 69-42 winning nine of their last 11 games. They have posted a league-best 2.87 K/BB ratio while walking just 2.72 batters per game in that span.

CODY IS THE COOLEST: LF Cody Freeman went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in Friday's win. Freeman has at least one hit in each of his last nine games posting a .486/.512/.811/1.323 slash line with three doubles, three home runs, eight RBI, six runs, three walks and a strikeout since August 6. Freeman continues to pace the Pacific Coast League in batting average (.336) while ranking second in hits (129) and total bases (211).

