Kerry Strikes Out Nine as Bees Surge Past Space Cowboys 7-3

Published on August 15, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Salt Lake Bees secured back-to-back wins in Thursday's 7-3 victory scoring all seven runs between the fourth and fifth innings holding Sugar Land to three runs for the second straight giving Salt Lake its 10th win in the last 15 games.

Salt Lake Bees 7, Sugar Land Space Cowboys 3

WP: Brett Kerry (5 - 8)

LP: J.P. France (0 - 1)

Game Summary

Sugar Land struck first in the bottom of the first as Brice Matthews led off with a double through the left side. After back-to-back strikeouts, Jon Singleton punched a single through the right side putting the Space Cowboys on the board first and snapping Salt Lake's six-game streak of scoring the games first.

Salt Lake flipped the game in the top of the fourth as Brandon Drury led off with a single to center. Carter Kieboom and Cavan Biggio each worked a walk to load the bases, and Sebastián Rivero drew another walk to force in Drury with the tying run. With the bases still loaded, Yolmer Sánchez lined a single to right, scoring Kieboom and Biggio to make it 3-1.

The very next inning, the Bees poured it on. Back-to-back walks to Kieboom and Guzman and a hit by a pitch on Biggio loaded the bases once again. Rivero then delivered the biggest swing of the night on a double to left that scored Kieboom and Guzman.

A walk to Sánchez loaded them again, and a wild pitch allowed Biggio to score. Tucker Flint's added on with an RBI single to right that capped the Bees scoring for the night making it 7-1 after the top of the fourth.

Brett Kerry was sensational for Salt Lake in his five innings of work. After allowing his only run in the first, Kerry shutout the Space Cowboys for the rest of the way collecting two strikeouts in four of his five innings and finishing with a total of nine.

Kerry handed the ball to the bullpen in the sixth, and the Space Cowboys couldn't muster a rally until the eighth. After a Shay Whitcomb single, Logan Davidson launched a two-run homer to right, cutting the deficit to 7-3.

That was as close as they would get, as Robert Stephenson worked out of the eighth and Victor Gonzalez dealt a perfect ninth for the Bees to secure a 7-3 victory to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Game Notes

Salt Lake limited Sugar Land to three runs for the second straight game, improving to 29-4 when holding opponents to three runs or fewer. The Bees now sit at 49-67 on the season and have won 10 of their last 15 games.

Salt Lake walked nine times on Thursday night matching its highest total since the nine walks against Albuquerque on July 24.

Brett Kerry delivered a masterclass on the mound, striking out a season-high nine batters to match his Triple-A career high, previously set on July 9, 2024, against Sacramento and September 6, 2023, against Tacoma. Thursday marked his fourth start this year allowing no more than one run, and his third in the last four outings holding opponents to two or fewer.

Sebastian Rivero delivered the night's biggest hit with a two-run double in the fifth, extending his hitting streak to six games. He finished with a game-high three RBI, his fourth game this season and third in the last nine with three or more runs driven in. Since July 29, Rivero is batting .324 with a hit in eight of nine games while having two home runs, three doubles and 16 RBI in that span. His 16 runs batted in during that stretch tie for the second most in the PCL with Luis Campusano of El Paso trailing only Bryce Eldridge of Sacramento with 17.

Carter Kieboom posted his second straight two-hit game, giving him 24 multi-hit performances on the year -- tied with Yolmer Sánchez for the second most on the team, trailing only Chad Stevens and Matthew Lugo (27). Kieboom scored twice and drew two walks, marking his sixth multi-run game of the season and first since June 24 at Reno, while also recording his second multi-walk game, the first since April 25 against Oklahoma City.

Nelson Rada went 2-for-5 for his fourth multi-hit game since joining Salt Lake and has hit safely in nine of his 10 games since debuting on August 3. In that span, he's batting .368 with 10 runs scored, six RBI, and six stolen bases, posting a 1.015 OPS. His six steals are tied for the league lead during that stretch, while his 10 runs scored are tied for second, matching teammate Denzer Guzman.

Yolmer Sanchez went 1-for-4 with two runs batted in, his fifth multi-RBI game of the year and second in the month of August. Sanchez posted his 90th hit of the season, his most in a Triple-A season since having 128 in 2014 with Charlotte becoming the third Bee to reach that mark this season joining Chad Stevens (103) and Matthew Lugo (96).

Up Next

Salt Lake will look to secure the series split in game four against Sugar Land on Friday night as Jack Kochanowicz takes the ball for the Bees at Constellation Field with a 6:05 p.m. MST first pitch.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.