Two-Run Ninth Gives Chihuahuas Fourth Straight Win

Published on August 15, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored two tiebreaking runs in the top of the ninth inning Friday night at Greater Nevada Field and beat the Reno Aces 7-5. The Chihuahuas have won the first four games of the series in Reno, while the Aces have dropped eight straight.

El Paso third baseman Will Wagner went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and now has 12 RBIs in his first 10 games with the Chihuahuas. First baseman Luis Campusano had two singles and two walks and has reached base at least three times in each of his last four games.

The Chihuahuas are now 12-3 in games that were tied after eight innings. El Paso's overall record is 13 games over .500 for the first time this season. Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs in an MLB Injury Rehab game for Reno.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 7, Aces 5 Final Score (08/15/2025)

Team Records: El Paso (65-52, 27-15), Reno (50-68, 13-30)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso TBA vs. Reno LHP Spencer Giesting (3-4, 8.28). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







