Chihuahuas Win Third Straight Game in Reno Thursday

El Paso designated hitter Luis Campusano hit two home runs in the Chihuahuas' 10-5 win over the Reno Aces Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field. The Chihuahuas have won three consecutive games, while the Aces have lost their last seven.

With Tirso Ornelas homering twice on Tuesday, and Campusano hitting two home runs each on Wednesday and Thursday, it is the first time in Chihuahuas' history they've had a multi-homer game by an individual player in three straight games. Campusano now has 21 home runs, which is a career-high. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-5 with a double, a 457-foot home run and two RBIs. Perlaza's 38 doubles lead all of Minor League Baseball. Shortstop Tyler Wade had two hits and two walks Thursday and has reached base three or more times in each of his last two games.

El Paso starter Jackson Wolf allowed two earned runs in five innings and became the third Chihuahuas starting pitcher to get the win in as many games. Chihuahuas starters have all pitched five innings and allowed two or fewer earned runs through the first three games of the series.

Team Records: El Paso (64-52, 26-15), Reno (50-67, 13-29)

Next Game: Friday at 7:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (6-4, 5.51) vs. Reno RHP Bryce Jarvis (3-5, 8.09). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







