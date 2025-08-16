Comets Even Series With 7-2 Win Over Isotopes

Published on August 15, 2025

Oklahoma City, OK -The Isotopes compiled just four base hits on the evening while committing three errors en route to a 7-2 loss Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - The loss snaps the Isotopes' two-game winning streak. The team is 3-9 in their last 12 contests.

-Albuquerque tallied just two runs on the night, the fewest since being shutout on July 22 at Salt Lake. It's the second game against the Comets this season the club has been held to two runs or fewer (other: May 10 at Oklahoma City, 2-1).

-The Isotopes have split the first four games of a series for the 14th time (last: July 22-27 vs. Salt Lake) over 19 series of at least six games.

-Albuquerque compiled just four hits, the fewest since July 9 at Round Rock (three). It was the ninth time in 2025 with four or fewer hits.

-The Isotopes recorded just one extra-base hit (double), their only extra-base knock in their last two games.

-Albuquerque went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, the 19th time the club has been hitless with runners in scoring position on the year (last: August 10 vs. Round Rock).

-The Isotopes committed three errors on the night, the 11th time Albuquerque has tallied three-plus errors in a game (last: July 26 at Salt Lake).

-Zac Veen tallied two hits for his 25th multi-hit game of the year, fifth in his last 10 games and second-straight. Has at least one hit in 32 of his last 37 games, slashing .370/.424/.584 with 12 doubles, three triples, five homers, 28 RBI, 14 walks and 11 stolen bases.

-Blaine Crim tied a career-high with three walks (thrice; last: April 21, 2024, at Sugar Land).

-After going 9-for-17 during a four-game stretch, Michael Toglia went 0-for-3 with a walk and two punchouts. Since being sent down to Albuquerque on August 3 (nine games, is slashing .333/.405/.545 with one double, two homers, eight RBI, four walks and 10 punchouts.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Comets meet for game five of the series tomorrow at 6:05 pm MT from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Albuquerque is expected to start Xzavion Curry while Matt Sauer is slated to take the hill for Oklahoma City.







