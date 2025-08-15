OKC Comets Game Notes

Albuquerque Isotopes (17-25/48-68) at

Oklahoma City Comets (23-19/69-48)

Game #118 of 150/Second Half #43 of 75/Home #61 of 75

Pitching Probables: ABQ-RHP Andrew Quezada (1-7, 6.94) vs. OKC-LHP Garrett McDaniels (2-1, 4.26)

Friday, August 15, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets and Albuquerque Isotopes meet for the fourth time in their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's...The Comets have lost back-to-back games and look to avoid three straight losses...Oklahoma City will try to even the series with the Isotopes as the Comets are still seeking their PCL-leading 70th victory of the season tonight.

Last Game: The Albuquerque Isotopes scored eight runs over the first five innings and went on to an 8-5 win against the Oklahoma City Comets Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Isotopes scored two runs in the first inning on RBI singles by Ryan Ritter and Keston Hiura for a 2-0 lead. Esteury Ruiz led off with a home run for the Comets in the first inning to cut the deficit in half. Trailing, 3-1, the Comets went on to tie the score at 3-3 in the third inning with back-to-back RBI doubles by Ryan Ward and Luken Baker. The Isotopes scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-3 lead before a RBI double by OKC's Jose Ramos cut the lead to two runs. Albuquerque added two more runs in the fifth inning for an 8-4 advantage. Kody Hoese knocked a RBI double in the ninth inning to finish the scoring.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Garrett McDaniels (2-1) opens a bullpen game for the Comets as he makes his second start and 15th appearance since joining the team in late June...McDaniels is 2-1 with a 2.81 ERA in 16.0 IP with OKC, issuing 10 walks with 15 strikeouts...He last pitched for the Comets Aug. 10 in El Paso, allowing one walk with two strikeouts over 1.0 inning of work to protect a 6-4 lead in the eighth inning...He last opened a game July 23 in Reno, allowing one run and three hits with a strikeout over 1.0 inning...McDaniels began the season as a Major League Rule 5 Draft pick by the Angels, but rejoined the Dodgers June 14 after clearing waivers. He then made one appearance with the ACL Dodgers before being transferred to OKC June 24...He made his MLB debut for the Angels earlier this season March 31 at St. Louis and went on to make 10 ML appearances...He was placed on the 15-day Injured List May 2 with left bicep tendonitis, then rehabbed in the ACL and with Triple-A Salt Lake before being designated for assignment...McDaniels originally signed with the Dodgers as a free agent May 19, 2022 out of Mount Olive University.

Against the Isotopes: 2025: 8-7 2024: 16-8 All-time: 162-134 At OKC: 88-61

The Comets and Isotopes meet for their third and final series of 2025 and second at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets won the most recent series between the teams, 4-2, June 10-15 in Albuquerque after they split their first series in OKC May 6-11...Although the Comets entered this week leading the season series, the Isotopes outscored OKC, 116-109, through the first 12 meetings this season and hit 19 homers compared to OKC's 12. Albuquerque currently leads the PCL with 152 home runs this season...Michael Chavis led the Comets with 17 hits through the first 12 games, while he and Hunter Feduccia both had a team-high nine RBI...OKC won the 2024 series, 16-8, but lost five of the last eight meetings between the teams after starting 13-3 and winning three of four series. OKC batted .315 over the 24 games, scored 191 runs (7.96 per game) and hit 39 homers...OKC has won four of the last six season series against Albuquerque and have won two of the last three seasons series. The Isotopes won the 2023 series between the teams.

Summer Seesaw: After winning four straight games, including Tuesday's series opener against the Isotopes, the Comets have lost back-to-back games. Oklahoma City is now 23-19 during the second half of the season but the road to that record has been rather uneven. After starting the half 10-4, the Comets lost four straight games heading to into the All-Star Break. But coming out the break, the Comets won six in a row before losing nine of the next 12 games. They snapped out of that funk by winning four straight before dropping the last two games...Oklahoma City still owns the best overall record in the PCL at 69-47 but is 7-11 over the last 18 games.

Home Repairs Needed: The Comets fell to 3-10 in their last 13 games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with last night's defeat. They are 31-29 overall at home this season but are 7-11 during the second half in Bricktown...All three of OKC's series losses this season have come at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark where the team is 4-3-3 in series this season. Additionally, they now own a -19 run differential at home despite being two games above .500...The Comets' .258 AVG at home is fourth-lowest for a PCL team at home this season, while OKC's 5.54 ERA is fourth-highest for a PCL team at home this season. The Comets are on pace for the second-highest home ERA in the history of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, only better than the 5.98 ERA from 2019...Over the last 13 home games, the Comets have allowed a total of 99 runs (7.6 per game), with at least eight runs in seven of the 13 and at least 10 runs in four of the 13, including two of the last four. Opponents have tallied at least one inning of three-plus runs in 12 of the 13 games (17 total).

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward reached base four times and led the Comets with three hits Thursday, going 3-for-4 with a double, walk, RBI and run scored, marking his 40th multi-hit game of the season. He holds second place on OKC's Bricktown-era list for most RBI in a season since 1998 with a Minor League-leading 105 RBI this season. He is now two RBI away from tying OKC's single-season record of 107 RBI set by Jason Martin in 2022...In addition to RBI, Ward leads the Minors with 134 hits, 59 extra-base hits and 253 total bases. He is the only player in the Minors with at least 25 homers and 25 doubles this season.

Running with Ruiz: Last night, Esteury Ruiz hit the seventh leadoff home run for Oklahoma City this season and first since Aug. 5 when Justin Dean homered in El Paso to open the game. It was Ruiz's second leadoff homer of the season, along with May 7 against Albuquerque...Ruiz went 2-for-3 with the homer, two walks and two runs along with two stolen bases as he reached base four times...Ruiz now has a league-leading 45 stolen bases, including 44 with Oklahoma City for the most stolen bases in a single season by an OKC player during the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers (since 2015) and third-most in a season during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998). He is now six stolen bases away from tying Esteban Germán for second place (50 SB in 2010). Last night marked his 12th multi-steal game of the season...Ruiz spent most of July up with the Dodgers, but with the Comets has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games going back to June 22, batting .397 (23x58) with 12 extra-base hits, 20 RBI, 16 walks, 21 runs scored and 11 stolen bases...Since his most recent return to OKC, he is 7-for-20 with three home runs, two doubles, eight RBI and 11 walks over six games.

Rehab Clinic: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki started Thursday's game for the Comets as he opened a Major League Rehab Assignment. He completed 2.0 innings and pitched to two batters in the third inning, allowing three runs on six hits with one walk. He faced 13 batters and tossed 41 pitches (25 strikes)...Michael Kopech also opened a rehab assignment, pitching two-thirds of an inning, allowing three runs on two hits with two walks, one strikeout and two wild pitches. He threw 24 pitches (10 strikes).

Matters of the Mound: The Comets have now allowed six or more runs in three straight games and in eight of the last 10 games, allowing 78 total runs - tied for second-most in the league since Aug. 3 and only trail current opponent Albuquerque's 85 runs allowed. OKC owns a league-high 7.90 ERA during that span to along with league highs of a 2.02 WHIP and .319 BAA...The Comets allowed 11 hits last night and have allowed 27 hits over the last two games and at least 10 hits in eight of the last 10 games. Their 115 hits allowed since Aug. 3 are second-most in the league behind Albuquerque (117 H), but the Isotopes have played one more game and thrown 7.1 more innings...Oklahoma City pitchers finished with 10 strikeouts last night, reaching double-digit strikeouts for the 14th time in the last 17 games. The Comets' 186 strikeouts since July 26 lead the Minors.

Chuck Wagon: Chuckie Robinson finished with two hits and scored a run Thursday as he has now hit safely in five straight games, going 9-for-19...Since the All-Star Break, Robinson is batting .400 (24x60) with 15 RBI and 13 runs over his last 16 games. He has eight multi-hit outings during the stretch, including his third in four games last night.

Around the Horn: OKC is batting .316 (37x117) with runners in scoring position over the last 10 games...One night after the Comets and Isotopes played a game lasting 3 hours, 25 minutes, the teams outdid themselves Thursday by going 3 hours, 26 minutes for OKC's longest nine-inning home game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season. It's also the fourth time in the last nine games OKC played at least 3:25...Jose Ramos picked up a RBI on a double last night and has a team-best 12 RBI in August.







