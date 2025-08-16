Space Cowboys Big Hits Propel 6-2 Win Over Salt Lake

Published on August 15, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Salt Lake Bees dropped game four on Friday night to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys as three two-run frames on a pair of two-run homers boosted Sugar Land to a 6-2 victory to split the series at two games apiece.

Sugar Land Space Cowboys 6, Salt Lake Bees 2

WP: Lance McCullers Jr. (1 - 0)

LP: Jack Kochanowicz (0 - 2)

SV: AJ Blubaugh (2)

Game Summary

Salt Lake jumped on the board first in the third inning when Tucker Flint led off the inning with a double and came home on Carter Kieboom's RBI single up the middle, giving the Bees an early 1-0 lead.

Sugar Land quickly answered back in the bottom half of the frame after a walk and wild pitch put the tying run at third. Jon Singleton came up two outs and belted a two-run shot down the right-field line, flipping the score 2-1 in favor of the Space Cowboys.

Sugar Land added two more in the next inning as an error and a hit-by-pitch put two aboard for Brice Matthews who delivered a two-run triple to right, stretching Sugar Land's advantage to 4-1.

The Bees trimmed the deficit in the sixth when Ben Gamel led off with a walk and Chad Stevens provided a one-out single to runners at first and second for Scott Kingery who drove in Gamel with a single before a pop out and strikeout ended the inning with just one run crossing.

In the bottom half, the Space Cowboys answered with their third two-run frame as Kenedy Corona was hit by a pitch and Edwin Díaz launched a two-run homer to left, extending the lead to 6-2.

Salt Lake threatened several times with at least one baserunner in seven of the nine innings on the night, leaving 10 on base and going 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position. The Bees went down in order in the ninth allowing Sugar Land to clinch game four 6-2 to split the series.

Game Notes

The 6-2 loss to Sugar Land on Friday night split the series in game four as the two teams tied for eight hits for the second night in a row as Salt Lake was held to just two runs bringing the Bees to 4-42 when scoring three runs or less.

Salt Lake's offense was sparked by the bottom of the order on Friday night, as the 6-9 hitters combined to go 5-for-16 (.312) with an RBI and the team's lone extra-base hit. The top half of the lineup was held in check, finishing just 3-for-17 (.176) with Nelson Rada accounting for two of those hits out of the leadoff spot.

Salt Lake continued to put pressure on the basepaths Friday night, swiping multiple bags for the 12th time in their last 22 games. The Bees have stolen a base in 19 of those 22 contests, piling up 36 steals since July 22--second-most in the league over that span, trailing only Tacoma's 53.

Nelson Rada turned in his second straight multi-hit game and his third in the last four contests on Friday night. He accounted for both of Salt Lake's stolen bases, marking his third consecutive game with a steal. Since debuting on August 3, Rada has swiped eight bags--the most in the league over that stretch. At the plate, he's gone 16-for-41 (.390), tied with Zac Veen for the third-most hits in the PCL during that span, while adding six RBI and 10 runs scored.

Chad Stevens went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to four games and logging hits in eight of his last nine contests. The performance marked his 28th multi-hit game of the season, giving him the team lead over Matthew Lugo (27). With 105 total hits on the year, Stevens is closing in on his Minor League career-high of 112 set in 2024. He also joins an exclusive group, standing as one of just six players across Triple-A this season to record at least 105 hits and 17 home runs.

Carter Kieboom went 1-for-5 with an RBI on Friday, extending his hitting streak to three games while collecting his first RBI of the month. In the series, Kieboom has tallied the second most hits for the Bees, going 5-for-15 (.333) with three runs scored and an RBI.

Scott Kingery had a 1-for-4 game batting in Salt Lake's final run of the night to hit safely for the fourth straight game while batting a run in back-to-back contests. Over his last four games, Kingery has gone 6-for-16 (.375) with three home runs, seven RBI, four runs scored and a 1.350 OPS.

Sebastian Rivero extended his hitting streak to a team-high seven games going 1-for-4 on the night. During his hitting streak, Rivero has batted .296 (8x27) with three doubles and seven RBI.

Tucker Flint added his second double of the series with the Bees only extra base hit on Friday night going 1-for-4 with a run scored to move his hit streak to five consecutive games.

Jack Kochanowicz made his second start with Salt Lake on Friday, both coming against Sugar Land. The right-hander worked four innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits while walking three and striking out two.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Sugar Land will meet for game five of the series on Saturday night with the matchup tied 2-2. Caden Dana is scheduled to take the mound for the Bees, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. MST at Constellation Field.







