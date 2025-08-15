Isotopes Run Wild in 8-5 Victory over Comets

Published on August 15, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - The Albuquerque Isotopes wreaked havoc on the bases Thursday night, tying a franchise record with eight stolen bases in a contest, as they defeated Oklahoma City 8-5 in game three of the series.

Braiden Ward was the catalyst on the basepaths, swiping four bags to equal the individual single-game high for an Isotopes player. Overall, the team recorded all eight of their steals by the fourth inning.

Topes Scope: - Prior to Thursday, Albuquerque's only other contest with eight steals was June 26, 2003 at New Orleans - the 80th game in team history. It is just the eighth time since at least 2005 that a PCL club recorded at least eight swipes in a game. Half of the occurrences have been recorded by El Paso, including Aug. 3 of this year at Round Rock (eight).

- Ward joined Reggie Abercrombie (May 6, 2007 at Memphis) and Wynton Bernard (Aug. 22, 2023) as the only Isotopes to steal four bases in a contest. Additionally, Ward is the first player to swipe four bags in a Pacific Coast League game since El Paso's Jose Azocar on Aug. 30, 2024 vs. Tacoma.

- Ward has 20 stolen bases in 23 games since making his Isotopes debut on July 1, the most swipes for any Triple-A player during the timeframe. He tied a career-high with three runs scored on Thursday (10 times: last Aug. 1, 2025 vs. Sacramento).

- Ryan Ritter was 2-for-5, extending his Triple-A hitting streak to 21 games, tying Jerry Sands for the fourth-longest in Isotopes history (July 27-Aug. 20, 2012). He is slashing .415/.456/.872 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine homers and 34 RBI during the stretch. Additionally, Ritter has an RBI in at least three-straight contests for the fourth time this season (last: May 24-27, nine RBI in three total games).

- Ritter is tied with Andrew Jenkins (West Michigan Whitecaps) and Carlos Cortes (Las Vegas Aviators) for the longest active hit streak in Minor League Baseball. Also, Ritter is tied for the fifth-longest in MiLB this year.

- Zac Veen finished 2-for-4, and has at least one hit in 32 of his last 36 contests, slashing .367/.422/.587 with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 28 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

- Veen also stole two bags, marking the 15th time in Isotopes history a pair of teammates swiped multiple bases in the same contest. The most recent occurrence was Sept. 7, 2024 at Tacoma, when Veen and Greg Jones each recorded a pair. It was Veen's second time with two swipes in 2025 (also: July 26 at Salt Lake).

- Drew Romo worked two walks, giving him 16 for the season in 50 games. That equals Romo's total from the 2024 campaign with Albuquerque, when he appeared in 80 contests.

- Sean Bouchard drew a bases-loaded walk, extending his on-base streak to 21 games dating back to June 28. He is slashing just .206/.357/.338 with 14 hits and 14 free passes during the stretch. Bouchard has only has been on base multiple times in seven contests since his streak began.

- Nolan Clifford finished 1-for-5, and has hit safely in all six games with Albuquerque between 2024 and 2025. He has a five-game hitting streak after not recording any stretch longer than two contests with Single-A Fresno this year.

- Esteury Ruiz belted his second leadoff homer of the season against Albuquerque (also: May 7). Overall, it was the sixth game-opening big fly allowed by the Isotopes in 2025 (last: Dustin Harris, July 9 at Round Rock). Four of the instances have taken place against Oklahoma City, as James Outman accomplished the feat in back-to-back contests June 12-13 in addition to Ruiz's two.

- The Isotopes have won consecutive games for just the fifth time in the second half (also: July 1-2 vs. ELP, July 6-8 vs. ELP and at RR, July 23-24 at SL, July 31-Aug. 2 vs. SAC - three-straight).

- Albuquerque did not record an extra-base hit for the sixth time in 2025 (last: July 22 at Salt Lake). It was the second occurrence at Oklahoma City (also: May 8).

- Thursday was the first time since at least 2005 (MiLB database) the Isotopes scored eight or more runs without picking up an extra-base hit.

- In two rehab appearances against the Isotopes this season, Michael Kopech has faced a total of 11 batters while recording just two outs. He has issued seven walks, recorded just two outs, tossed a pair of run-scoring wild pitches, and thrown only 13 of 47 total pitches for strikes.

- Dating back to July 5, 2023, Albuquerque has won 19 of their last 32 games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

- Thursday was the 12th of 15 meetings between the Isotopes and Comets this season to be decided by three runs or fewer.

- The Isotopes issued six walks, bringing an end to a streak of four-straight contests with seven or more free passes, which was their longest since April 24-28, 2005 against Oklahoma and New Orleans.

- Albuquerque allowed 13 hits, their most in a game at Oklahoma City since April 7, 2024 (16).

- The game clocked in at 3:26, Albuquerque's second-longest nine-inning contest of the season, eclipsing Wednesday's 3:25 (longest: 3:33 on May 18 vs. Tacoma). Six of the Isotopes eight last nine-inning games have lasted a minimum of three hours.

On Deck: The Isotopes aim for a third-straight win Friday beginning at 6:05 pm MT (7:05 CT). Right-handed pitcher Andrew Quezada is slated to start for Albuquerque, and the Comets are undecided.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.