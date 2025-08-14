Aces Put Away by Chihuahuas in 12-3 Loss

August 14, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (13-28, 50-66) fell 12-3 to the El Paso Chihuahuas (25-15, 63-52), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, on Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field.

Nabil Crismatt and Taylor Rashi combined for five scoreless frames, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out six. El Paso broke the game open late, erupting for 10 runs in the final innings to seal the win.

Rene Pinto provided the biggest spark for Reno's offense, driving in Kristian Robinson with an RBI double down the right-field line in the seventh for the club's first run. Pinto later came around to score on an Albert Almora Jr. sacrifice fly. The veteran backstop has been a steady presence for the Aces this season, slashing .276/.321/.536 with 18 doubles, 11 home runs, and 42 RBI.

Reno will look to halt their six-game skid in Thursday's matchup with the Chihuahuas.

Notable Aces:

Rene Pinto: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Albert Almora Jr: 1-for-2, 2 RBI

