OKC Comets Game Notes - August 14, 2025

Published on August 14, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes (16-25/47-68) at

Oklahoma City Comets (23-18/69-47)

Game #117 of 150/Second Half #42 of 75/Home #60 of 75

Pitching Probables: ABQ-LHP Mason Albright (2-4, 6.06) vs. OKC-RHP Roki Sasaki (NR, -.--)

Thursday, August 14, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live, SportsNet LA

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets look to take the lead in their series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The series is tied, 1-1, as the Comets seek their PCL-leading 70th victory of the season tonight...Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki is scheduled to open a Major League Rehab Assignment.

Last Game: The Albuquerque Isotopes scored 10 runs between the fifth and sixth innings to send the Oklahoma City Comets to a 12-4 loss Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Both teams were held scoreless through four innings before the Isotopes collected their first hit of the game in the fifth inning and went on to score six runs during the rally. The inning included a bases-loaded hit by pitch, three RBI singles, a sacrifice fly and a RBI double. Oklahoma City got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning with a RBI single by Jose Ramos. The Isotopes then tacked on four runs in the sixth inning on a RBI double by Drew Romo, two-run triple by Braiden Ward and a RBI single by Ryan Ritter for a 10-1 advantage. Oklahoma City loaded the bases in the sixth inning and Esteury Ruiz lined a bases-clearing double into left field to cut the lead to 10-4. Albuquerque scored runs in both the seventh and eighth inning to extend to an eight-run lead.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki is scheduled to open a Major League Rehab Assignment tonight...Sasaki was placed on the 15-day Injured List with a right shoulder impingement May 13 and transferred to the 60-day IL June 20...Sasaki made eight starts with the Dodgers from March to May to begin his first MLB season, most recently appearing for the Dodgers May 9 at Arizona...Sasaki has posted a 1-1 record and 4.72 ERA over 34.1 innings with the Dodgers this season, with 22 walks against 24 strikeouts...He tossed a season-high 6.0 innings April 18 at Texas and picked up his first ML win May 3 in Atlanta...Over four seasons with the Chiba Lotte Marines of the Nippon Professional Baseball League, Sasaki went 30-15 with a 2.02 ERA with 524 strikeouts, three complete games and a 0.88 WHIP in 69 career games (414.2 IP) and was named a NPB All-Star in 2022 and 2023...He pitched a perfect game April 10, 2022 - the first by a NPB pitcher since 1994 - recording 19 strikeouts, including 13 straight to set a record for consecutive strikeouts in a game...He made two starts for Team Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic...Sasaki, who made his NPB debut in 2021, signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers Jan. 22, 2025 before having his contract selected by the Dodgers March 17.

Against the Isotopes: 2025: 8-6 2024: 16-8 All-time: 162-133 At OKC: 88-60

The Comets and Isotopes meet for their third and final series of 2025 and second at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets won the most recent series between the teams, 4-2, June 10-15 in Albuquerque after they split their first series in OKC May 6-11...Although the Comets entered this week leading the season series, the Isotopes outscored OKC, 116-109, through the first 12 meetings this season and hit 19 homers compared to OKC's 12. Albuquerque currently leads the PCL with 152 home runs this season...Michael Chavis led the Comets with 17 hits through the first 12 games, while he and Hunter Feduccia both had a team-high nine RBI...OKC won the 2024 series, 16-8, but lost five of the last eight meetings between the teams after starting 13-3 and winning three of four series. OKC batted .315 over the 24 games, scored 191 runs (7.96 per game) and hit 39 homers...OKC has won four of the last six season series against Albuquerque and have won two of the last three seasons series. The Isotopes won the 2023 series between the teams.

Trending Up?: The Comets' four-game winning streak came to an end last night as they are now 4-1 in the last five games following a 3-9 stretch...Tonight the Comets will try to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since losing the first three games of their road series in El Paso last week to start a series 0-3 for the first time since Sept. 3-5, 2024 against Sugar Land...Oklahoma City owns the best overall record in the PCL at 69-46, but is 23-18 during the second half of the season and is 7-10 over the last 17 games.

Home Improvement: The Comets fell to 3-9 in their last 12 games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with last night's defeat. They are 31-28 overall at home this season, but are 7-10 during the second half...All three of OKC's series losses this season have come at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark where the team is 4-3-3 in series this season. Additionally, they now own a -16 run differential at home despite being three games above .500...The Comets' .256 AVG at home is fourth-lowest for a PCL team at home this season, while OKC's 5.50 ERA is fourth-highest for a PCL team at home this season. The Comets are on pace for the second-highest home ERA in the history of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, only better than the 5.98 ERA from 2019...Over the last 12 home games, the Comets have allowed a total of 91 runs (7.6 per game), with at least eight runs in six of the 12 and at least 10 runs in four of the 12, including two of the last three. Opponents have tallied at least one inning of three-plus runs in 11 of the 12 games (16 total)...Last night was the Comets' fifth loss of the season by at least eight runs, but four of those have now occurred at home.

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz finished with a game-high three RBI for the Comets last night, going 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and a stolen base. Through the first two games of the series, Ruiz has six RBI, four walks, a double and a home run...Ruiz now has a league-leading 43 stolen bases this season, including 42 with Oklahoma City for the most stolen bases by an OKC player in a single season during the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers (since 2015) and the fourth-most in a season during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998). He is one steal away from tying Esteban Germán for third place (43; 2005)....Ruiz spent most of July up with the Dodgers, but with the Comets has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games going back to June 22, batting .382 (21x55) with 11 extra-base hits, 19 RBI, 14 walks, 19 runs scored and nine stolen bases...Since his return to OKC, he is 5-for-17 with two home runs, two doubles, seven RBI and nine walks over five games.

Getting Offensive: The Comets' string of eight straight games with at least five runs scored came to an end last night as the Comets were held to four runs for their lowest run total in a game since a 3-2 loss to Salt Lake Aug. 2...Over the previous eight games, the Comets racked up 65 runs - second-most in the league since Aug. 3...Overall, the Comets rank second in the league in runs (754), second in OBP (.373) and OPS (.836), tied for second in home runs (147), while ranking first in walks (594) and stolen bases (161).

Matters of the Mound: Albuquerque finished last night's game with 12 runs on 16 hits. The hit total tied for the second-most hits by a Comets opponent in a game this season and were the most allowed by OKC in a game since June 12 in Albuquerque (also 16 H). In fact, three of the top-four hit totals by an Oklahoma City opponent this season have been by Albuquerque as it was the third time this season the Isotopes had 16 hits against the Comets. However, last night was the first time OKC allowed 16 hits in a home game since May 25, 2024 against Reno. After starting the game 0-for-12, the Isotopes went an incredible 16-for-26 between the fifth and eighth innings, including 16-for-20 when making contact. The Comets had allowed six hits in one inning just twice all year before it happened in back-to-back innings last night...Albuquerque scored six runs in the fifth inning, marking the fourth time this season the Comets allowed six or more runs in an inning but the second time in the last six games, as it recently occurred Aug. 7 in El Paso when the Chihuahuas scored seven runs in the third inning...The Comets have now allowed at least six runs in seven of the last nine games and 70 total runs over the nine games - second-most in the league since Aug. 3 and they own a 7.89 ERA during that span...Oklahoma City's pitching staff finished with 11 strikeouts Wednesday and has 176 strikeouts since July 26 - the most in Triple-A. Last night they reached double-digit strikeouts for the 13th time in the last 16 games.

Family Feud: Noah Miller recorded a multi-hit game Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Over his last three games, Miller is 6-for-11 with four RBI...Miller's older brother, Owen, is currently an infielder with Albuquerque, and this is the first series the two have ever played against each other during their careers.

Around the Horn: OKC is batting .320 (33x103) with runners in scoring position over the last nine games...Chuckie Robinson is 22-for-56 (.393) with 15 RBI and 12 runs over his last 15 games. He's 7-for-15 over last four games...Austin Gauthier drew two more walks last night, and has now tallied 14 walks in the last eight games..,Wednesday's game lasted 3 hours, 25 minutes for the longest nine-inning home game for the Comets this season...Ryan Ward holds second place on OKC's Bricktown-era list for most RBI in a season since 1998. He now has a Minor League-leading 104 RBI this season and is three RBI away from tying OKC's single-season record of 107 RBI set by Jason Martin in 2022.







