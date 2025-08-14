Campusano Hits Two Home Runs in Wednesday Win

August 14, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso starter Logan Gillaspie pitched five shutout innings in the Chihuahuas' 12-3 win over the Reno Aces Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. Chihuahuas starting pitchers have allowed only two runs in 10 innings in the series.

El Paso catcher Luis Campusano went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs. It was the Chihuahuas' second multi-homer game of the series, as Tirso Ornelas homered twice on Tuesday. It was Campusano's first two-homer game since April 17 at Albuquerque. Facing a position player pitching in the top of the ninth, the right-handed hitting Campusano batted left-handed and hit a bloop single.

Shortstop Mason McCoy went 0-for-3 with a walk, ending his career-high 12-game hitting streak. Third baseman Will Wagner went 2-for-5 with an RBI and has at least one RBI in six of his last seven games. Neither team scored until the sixth inning. The Chihuahuas have won the first two games of their 12-game road trip. They're now 8-3 in August and 13-6 on Wednesdays.

Team Records: El Paso (63-52, 25-15), Reno (50-66, 13-28)

Next Game: Thursday at 7:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (4-2, 6.13) vs. Reno LHP Kohl Drake (1-1, 9.90). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







