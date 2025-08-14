Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Las Vegas

TODAY'S GAME - 8/14 at Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (8-6, 4.45) vs. Las Vegas RHP Kade Morris (3-6, 6.14)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Won their first game in Las Vegas this season, picking up a 5-2 victory behind strong pitching from Bryce Miller and Sauryn Lao...Cade Marlowe gave Tacoma a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a sacrifice fly...the Rainiers added another in the fourth inning on an RBI single from Ben Williamson...in the fifth, Harry Ford drove in another with a two-out single in the fifth inning...meanwhile, Miller retired the first 12 hitters he faced, allowing a run in the bottom of the fifth off a Drew Swift double and one more in the sixth inning on a Nick Martini solo home run...Sauryn Lao took over with two outs in the sixth, retiring 10 of the 13 hitters he faced, earning his first save of the season...Tacoma scored the final run of the night in the top of the eighth on a Marlowe double to finish off the 5-2 win.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: In their 5-2 victory on Wednesday night, the Rainiers stole six bases, their fifth game with at least six steals this season, good for the most in Triple-A...the Rainiers are 4-1 in games they steal at least six bases...since July 24, the Rainiers are successful in 48 of their 54 attempts, the most stolen bases in Triple-A, 15 more than the next-closest team (Nashville - 33)...Tacoma's 48 steals since July 24 are the fifth-most among full season minor league teams...Tacoma's 157 steals this year are good for the second-most in the Pacific Coast League and the seventh-most in Triple-A.

LAO LOCKED IT DOWN: Sauryn Lao earned his third career save on Wednesday night, getting the final 10 outs of the game...it's the eighth 10-out save for Tacoma since 2005, and the first since Casey Lawrence got the 4.0-inning save on May 14, 2018 at Sacramento...Lao's save is one of 11 10-out saves in Triple-A this season...Lao also tied his career-high with six strikeouts, the third time he's done so this season...Lao's six strikeouts are the most for a Rainier reliever this season and the most since Brennan Bernardino struck out seven on April 2, 2023, at Oklahoma City.

MARLOWE MAKES IT HAPPEN: After starting 3-for-17 in his first five games off the Injured List, OF Cade Marlowe has picked it up in his last 12 games, hitting .394 (13x33) with four doubles, one home run, six RBI and 10 walks...in his seven road games with Tacoma, Marlowe has gone 7-for-16 with three doubles...since the 2021 season, Marlowe has tallied 20 hits at Las Vegas, tied for the most by a Rainier since 2021 and his 16 RBI are the most as well.

ROBLES ON REHAB: The Seattle Mariners sent OF Victor Robles to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Tuesday...Robles was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List on April 7 after making a diving catch into the netting in the right field corner at Oracle Park in San Francisco, moving to the 60-Day Injured List on April 23...in 10 games with Seattle this season, Robles hit .273 (12x44) with three doubles, three RBI and three stolen bases...in 2024 with Seattle (after he was released by Washington), Robles hit .328 in 77 games with 20 doubles, four home runs, 28 RBI and 30 stolen bases (in 31 attempts)...his first appearance will be his Rainiers' debut.

TAYLOR LOVES LIFE ON THE ROAD: UTL Samad Taylor enters tonight's game in Las Vegas hitting .361 (66x183) on the road, the second-highest road batting average among all full-season minor leaguers (trails ROC's Robert Hassell III), and his 1.025 OPS is the 11th-best...Taylor's .361 average on the road is the seventh-best for a Rainier since 2005 (min. 150 AB) and his .446 on-base percentage on the road is the third-best by a Rainier since 2005 and his 1.025 OPS is the fifth-best.

RETURN OF RALEY: The Seattle Mariners sent OF Luke Raley to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Friday...Raley was placed on the Mariners' 10-Day Injured List on July 30 (retro July 27) for back spasms...Raley embarks on his second Major League rehab assignment of the season with Tacoma, having suited up for the Rainiers from June 12-18, hitting .368 (7x19) with a double, a home run and three RBI over five games while rehabbing a right oblique strain...Raley has played in 49 games with the Mariners this year, hitting .220/.343/.348 with six doubles, four home runs and 18 RBI.

FORD FINDS HIS WAY ON BASE: By drawing a walk on Wednesday, Harry Ford extended his current on-base streak to 18 games...over his 18-game streak, Ford is hitting .304 (21x69) with four doubles, five home runs, 20 RBI and 16 runs scored with a 1.004 OPS...Ford currently ranks third in the PCL in on-base percentage at .412 and seventh with 62 walks drawn...his 62 walks are the most among Triple-A catchers and the second-most by a Rainiers' catcher since 2005, trailing the 82 drawn by Cooper Hummel in 2023...Ford's 62 walks are also the most by a Triple-A player under 23 years old this season.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 4-3 to Baltimore on Wednesday...both sides were kept off the board for the first six innings, until Seattle scored in the seventh inning as Julio Rodriguez hit a leadoff triple and scored on a Josh Naylor single...Baltimore rallied with three runs in the bottom of the inning, but Seattle manufactured a pair of runs in the ninth to tie the game, but Jackson Holliday hit a walk-off double to win the game for Baltimore, 4-3.







