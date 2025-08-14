Middle Innings Burn Comets

August 14, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Albuquerque Isotopes scored 10 runs over the fifth and sixth innings to send the Oklahoma City Comets to a 12-4 loss Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Both teams were held scoreless through four innings before the Isotopes collected their first hit of the game in the fifth inning and went on to score six runs in the inning. The inning included a bases-loaded hit by pitch, three RBI singles, a sacrifice fly and a RBI double for Albuquerque. Oklahoma City (23-18/69-47) got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning with a RBI single by Jose Ramos. The Isotopes then tacked on four runs in the sixth inning on a RBI double by Drew Romo, two-run triple by Braiden Ward and a RBI single by Ryan Ritter for a 10-1 advantage. Oklahoma City loaded the bases in the sixth inning and Esteury Ruiz lined a bases-clearing double into left field to cut the lead to 10-4. Albuquerque (16-25/47-68) scored runs in both the seventh and eighth inning to extend to an eight-run lead.

Of Note:

-The Comets' four-game winning streak came to an end and they fell to 3-9 in their last 12 games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Albuquerque scored six runs in the fifth inning, marking the fourth time this season the Comets allowed six or more runs in an inning and first time since Aug. 7 in El Paso when the Chihuahuas scored seven runs in the third inning.

-Luken Baker reached base four times for the Comets to tie his season-high mark, going 2-for-3 with two walks and a run scored. In his first three games with the Comets, Baker is 5-for-11 with a double and a home run. He last reached base four times in a game May 26 with Memphis at Durham.

-Esteury Ruiz finished with a game-high three RBI for the Comets, going 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and a stolen base. Through the first two games of the series, Ruiz has six RBI, four walks, a double and a home run...Ruiz now has 43 stolen bases this season, including 42 with Oklahoma City for the most stolen bases by an OKC player in a single season during the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers (since 2015) and the fourth-most in a season during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998).

-Noah Miller recorded a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and also recorded his first stolen base with the Comets.

-Albuquerque finished with 12 runs on 16 hits. The hit total tied for the second-most hits by a Comets opponent in a game this season and were the most allowed by OKC in a game since June 12 in Albuquerque (also 16 H)...The Isotopes' 12 runs tied for the fourth-most runs allowed in a game by the Comets this season and were the most since July 10 against Sugar Land in a 12-8 OKC loss.

-Wednesday's game lasted 3 hours, 25 minutes for the longest nine-inning home game for the Comets this season. It was the third Comets game in the last eight games to last at least 3:25.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. On College Thursdays, students with an .edu email address receive special rates on tickets purchased here. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







