Thompson, Ward Lead Isotopes to 12-4 Rout of Comets

Oklahoma City, OK - After not recording a hit through the first four innings, the Albuquerque Isotopes erupted for 10 runs in the fifth and sixth combined, en route to a 12-4 victory over the Comets on Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Five Isotopes recorded a multi-hit evening, led by Sterlin Thompson who finished 3-for-4 in a second consective ballgame. Michael Toglia also had three knocks, while Braiden Ward chipped in a pair, including a two-run triple to help salt the contests away. Ryan Ritter contributed an RBI single on his rehab assignment, extending his hitting streak at Triple-A to 20 games.

Topes Scope: - Ritter is the sixth Isotopes player in team history to have a hitting streak of at least 20 games, joining Mike Tauchman (28: 2016-17), Dustin Garneau (24: 2016-17), Daniel Castro (24: 2018), Jerry Sands (21: 2012) and Dee Gordon (20: 2013). During this stretch, Ritter is slashing .419/.459/.899 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 32 RBI.

- Albuquerque scored their most runs ever in a contest at Oklahoma City, with Wednesday being the 152nd contest. They had previously plated 11 runs on four occassions (last: May 8, 2022, 11-5 win). Additionally, the eight-run margin of victory tied for the Isotopes second-largest in the Sooner State (also: April 30, 2007). Their biggest win came on July 7, 2023, a 10-1 triumph.

- The Isotopes pitching staff has issued at least seven walks in four consecutive ballgames for the first time since April 24-28, 2005 against the Oklahoma Redhawks and New Orleans Zephyrs.

- Thompson has at least one hit in 10 of 11 games during August, batting .515 (17-for-33). Since May 9, Thompson is slashing .341/.431/.602 with 17 doubles, seven triples, 11 homers, 43 RBI and nine stolen bases. His average is currently the highest it has been since Opening Day, when he was 2-for-4 in Sacramento. Additionally, Thompson has back-to-back three-hit games for the first time in his professional career.

- Wednesday was the fourth time Thompson recorded a double and triple in the same contest this season (also: May 16 vs. Tacoma, May 24 at Reno, July 2 vs. El Paso).

- Toglia became the third different Isotopes player to record two hits in a frame this season, done on four occassions. Keston Hiura first accomplished the feat April 2 vs. Salt Lake with a pair of singles, then homered twice in the fifth inning on May 25 at Reno. Sterlin Thompson also singled twice in that same frame against the Aces in late May.

- Toglia has a trio of three-hit performances with Albuquerque in 2025, all coming against Oklahoma City (also: June 10 and June 12). He is 9-for-17 while producing four-straight multi-hit games for the first time in his professional career.

- Drew Romo was 2-for-4 with a season-high three RBI, driving in a trio for the first time since Aug. 31, 2024 vs. Baltimore. Romo doubled for just the second time in his last 26 contests.

- Nolan Clifford finished 2-for-4, and has hit safely in all five games with Albuquerque between 2024 and 2025. Clifford has two multi-hit games for the Isotopes after recording eight in 50 total contests with Single-A Fresno.

- Sean Bouchard singled and walked, extending his on-base streak to 19 games. He is slashing just .219/.367/.359 with 14 hits and 13 free passes during the stretch. Wednesday marked only the seventh time Bouchard has been on base multiple times since his streak began.

- Ward produced his seventh multi-hit game with the Isotopes, and third contest with multiple RBI, all coming since Aug. 1. He has reached base safely in 16 of 18 starts for Albuquerque.

- Albuquerque scored exactly six runs in a frame for the third time this season (also: April 5 vs. Salt Lake - 3rd and Aug. 1 vs. Sacramento - 7th). Overall, it was their sixth occurrence plating at least six tallies in an inning.

- The Isotopes put eight balls in play across the seventh and eighth innings, and all were base hits. Every out Albuquerque made in the timeframe were either strikeouts or on the bases.

- Wednesday was the 13th time Albuquerque scored 12 or more runs without the aid of a long ball (last: Sept. 9, 2023 vs. Reno, 14-7 win). It was the second occurrence against Oklahoma City (other: April 23, 2023, 12-2 victory) and just the third time it has happened on the road (also: April 21, 2004 at Nashville and April 23, 2018 at Salt Lake).

- For the ninth time in 2025, the Isotopes won a game by eight or more runs, after accomplishing the feat on just three occassions in the entire 2024 campaign.

- All nine of the starting position players in Albuquerque's lineup recorded at least one hit for the ninth time in 2025 (last: July 26 at Salt Lake).

- The Isotopes have finished with 16 knocks against Oklahoma City on three instances this season (also: June 10 and June 12 in Albuquerque).

- Albuquerque is just 7-14 in the second game of a series this year, but have outscored opponents 85-25 in their seven wins.

- Oklahoma City recorded just one extra-base hit, a three-run double by Nick Senzel in the sixth inning. It was the 17th time Albuquerque held their opponent to zero or one (last: Aug. 6 vs. Round Rock - Game 2, one).

- The game clocked in at 3:25, Albuquerque's second-longest nine-inning contest in 2025 (longest: 3:33, May 18 vs. Tacoma).

- Wednesday was just the third of 14 meetings between the Isotopes and Comets this season to not be decided by three runs or fewer.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Comets meet again Thursday at 6:05 pm MT (7:05 CT) from the Sooner State. Southpaw Mason Albright is set to pitch for Albuquerque, while Dodgers rookie right-hander Roki Sasaki is scheduled to join Oklahoma City and make a rehab start.







