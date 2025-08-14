Garcia Goes 4.2 Innings in Third Major League Rehab Appearance

SUGAR LAND, TX - Zack Short's three hits and three RBI were not enough as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys' (15-23, 54-59) allowed a three-run homer to Matthew Lugo with two outs in the ninth and fell 4-3 to the Salt Lake Bees (19-22, 48-67) on Wednesday night at Constellation Field. RHP Luis Garcia went 4.2 innings with one earned run and six strikeouts in a Major League rehab appearance on Wednesday.

Salt Lake scored the opening run of the game in the top of the first after Nelson Rada led off with a triple and came in on a balk. Garcia responded by stranding two runners in scoring position with an inning-ending strikeout in the second and posted a scoreless third.

Collin Price flared a lead-off single to right in the bottom of the third and Edwin Díaz walked, putting the first two Sugar Land runners on base with nobody out. However, RHP Dakota Hudson sat down the next three Space Cowboy batters to sidestep the runners.

Garcia recorded his first clean inning in the top of the fourth with a strikeout to finish off the frame, his fourth of the night, before the Space Cowboys took their first lead in the bottom half. Logan Davidson singled and Jon Singleton pulled a base knock to right as Sugar Land had two runners on for the second-straight inning. In the ensuing at-bat, a wild pitch moved the men up 90 feet and Short roped a two-RBI single to left as the Space Cowboys went ahead, 2-0.

Garcia finished his rehab outing by picking up two strikeouts in the fifth before giving way to RHP Luis Contreras who induced a lineout to close out the inning and finalize Garcia's line. The right-hander went 4.2 innings, allowing one run on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts.

After RHP Ethan Pecko (H,1) worked around a lead-off single to post a zero in the top of the sixth, Short extended Sugar Land's advantage in the bottom half. The shortstop stroked a solo homer to left as the Space Cowboys pushed out in front, 3-1. Pecko held Sugar Land's two-run margin with a shutout seventh and eighth and earned the first two outs of the ninth.

Salt Lake retook the lead in the top of the ninth with a three-run homer from Lugo with two strikes to go up, 4-3. The Space Cowboys threatened in the bottom half with two on and nobody out, but a flyout and a double play retired the side as Sugar Land dropped game two of their six-game series 4-3.

NOTABLE:

- Luis Garcia went 4.2 innings in his third Major League rehab appearance with Sugar Land on Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts. Garcia's 4.2 innings and 77 pitches were season highs and Garcia has only allowed one earned run across his last 8.2 innings.

- Ethan Pecko went 3.2 innings in relief on Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and five strikeouts. Pecko's 3.2 innings and 83 pitches were Triple-A career highs. Pecko has also flung five or more strikeouts in six of his last seven Minor League appearances.

- César Salazar extended his on-base streak to 14 games with a 1-for-4 night on Wednesday. Over his on-base streak, Salazar has two doubles, three homers, nine RBI, 10 walks and nine runs scored.

- Collin Price has a hit in six of his last seven games, going 8-for-26 (.308) with four doubles, two RBI and two runs scored.

- With a 3-for-4 night on Wednesday with a homer, three RBI and a run scored, Zack Short extended his on-base streak to 13 games. Over that span, Short has three doubles, a homer, eight RBI, four walks and six runs scored. Short had his fifth three-RBI game of the season with Sugar Land and his first since June 14 against the Reno Aces. Wednesday was also Short's third three-hit game of the year with the Space Cowboys.

Sugar Land's six-game set versus Salt Lake starts on Thursday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP Miguel Ullola takes the ball for the Space Cowboys opposite RHP Brett Kerry. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







