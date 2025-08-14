Miller, Lao Lead Tacoma to 5-2 Win over Aviators

August 14, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (66-50, 28-13) held the Las Vegas Aviators (66-50, 17-24) to three hits in 5-2 win on Wednesday night at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Tacoma remains in first place, now 2.5 games ahead of the El Paso Chihuahas.

Tacoma scored first in game two to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Leo Rivas worked a walk with one out before swiping second base (17) then advancing to third on a wild pitch. Cade Marlowe brought him in on a sacrifice fly to right field to drive in the first run.

In the fourth inning, Leody Taveras lined a leadoff double (10) to right field before being brought in to score on an RBI single from Ben Williamson. Tacoma extended a 2-0 lead off the starter, Mitch Spence.

The Rainiers added on in the top of the fifth inning, bringing in another run. Rhylan Thomas led off with a single before advancing to third on a pair of outs. Harry Ford drove in Thomas with an RBI single to extend a 3-0 lead.

Bryce Miller had the start in game two of the series for Tacoma in what was his third start on Major League Rehab. Miller started the game retiring the first 12 Aviators he saw with three strikeouts through the first four frames. Zack Gelof was the first baserunner to reach for Las Vegas in the top of the fifth after working a leadoff walk. Gelof swiped second before scoring on an RBI double from Drew Swift which marked the first hit allowed by Miller.

Samad Taylor responded in the top of the sixth inning with an RBI single to score Marlowe who worked a walk and stole a base (5) to extend the Tacoma lead back to three. Las Vegas plated their only other run on the night in the bottom of the sixth inning when Nick Martini hit a solo homer to right field with one out but Tacoma continued to lead, 4-2.

Tacoma added on an insurance run in the top of the eighth inning to extend the lead back to three. Williamson notched his second single of the night before swiping second (3). Marlowe doubled to left field (5) to score Williamson and pad a 5-2 advantage and Tacoma took game two to even the series at one apiece.

Sauryn Lao came in to relieve with 3.1 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking two and tying a career-high with six strikeouts to earn his first save of the season. Miller earned the winning decision with 5.2 innings allowing two runs on two hits while walking one and striking out four. Miller touched 98.1mph with his fastball in his third rehab start. Spence was saddled with the loss after tossing 4.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out three.

Postgame Notes:

Sauryn Lao earned his third career save on Wednesday night, getting the final 10 outs of the game...it's the 8th 10-out save for Tacoma since 2005, and the 1st since Casey Lawrence got the 4.0-inning save on May 14, 2018 at Sacramento...Lao's save is one of 11 10-out saves in Triple-A this season

Tacoma swiped 6 bases tonight collectively in game two...the Rainiers have now recorded 5 games with 6+ SB which represents the most in AAA...Tacoma ranks second in the PCL with 157 stolen bases in 116 games this season just behind Oklahoma City who has swiped 161.

With a walk in the 1st inning, Harry Ford extended his on-base streak to 18 games which represents the 6th longest active on-base streak in the PCL...across the 18 games, Ford is hitting .304 with 4 doubles, 5 homers, 12 walks, 20 RBI, and a .424 OBP.







