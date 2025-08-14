Express Escape with 3-2 Win over River Cats

Round Rock Collects Big Eighth-Inning Hit From 2B Justin Foscue to Beat Sacramento

GAME 115 | HOME GAME 57 | THURSDAY, AUGUST 14, 2025

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Dell Diamond R H E

SACRAMENTO RIVER CATS (61-56 | 25-17) 2 5 1

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (56-59 | 22-18) 3 3 1

WP: RHP Caleb Boushley (1-1, 1.21) FIRST PITCH: 7:10 p.m. ATTENDANCE: 3,531

LP: RHP Joel Peguero (2-2, 5.31) GAME TIME: 2:26

SV: RHP Peyton Gray (1) TEMPERATURE: 89 degrees, Cloudy

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Cody Freeman 19 5 1 0 3-1 356 feet/97.2 MPH Left Field Berm

HOW IT HAPPENED:

After trading zeroes through the first four innings, Round Rock LF Cody Freeman broke the tie with a two-run home run to left field. Freeman's 19th home run of the season gave the Express a 2-0 advantage in the fifth.

The River Cats responded with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth. 3B Thomas Gavello led off with a double and CF Wade Meckler followed with a single. DH Jesus Rodriguez grounded into a fielder's choice that allowed Gavello to score from third. Later, LF Marco Luciano belted a double into left-center sending Gavello around to tie the game at two.

In the bottom of the eighth, Round Rock CF Alejandro Osuna drew a leadoff walk and 2B Justin Foscue launched a double into the left-center gap. Osuna scored all the way from first and the Express took a 3-2 lead. Round Rock RHP Peyton Gray came in and recorded a scoreless ninth for his first save of the year. The E-Train took a series lead with their 3-2 win on Thursday night.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

SHUTDOWN CITY: Express pitchers have allowed five earned runs in the first three games of this series. In the last 10 games, they are 8-2 with a 3.52 ERA (34 ER/87.0 IP). They have issued 29 walks over the last 10 games which is the fewest in the PCL in that span.

FREEMAN ON FIRE: LF Cody Freeman went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer on Thursday night. Freeman has recorded a base hit in eight consecutive games. Since being optioned back to the Express on July 26, the infielder is leading the Pacific Coast League in average (.439), hits (29), extra-base hits (12), home runs (7), total bases (55) and OPS (1.298). Freeman has not struck out in his last 45 plate appearances. He holds a league-best .337 batting average this season and ranks second in total bases (210).

BULLPEN BLANKS: The Express bullpen posted their third consecutive game without surrendering a run. Round Rock is 17-4 when their relievers hold opponents scoreless. Since the start of the second half on June 23, the E-Train bullpen has thrown the league's second-most innings (201.0) and ranks second in ERA (4.79). As a team, Round Rock holds the PCL's lowest second-half ERA (4.82).

GRAY: RHP Peyton Gray earned his first save of the season after retiring the side in order in the ninth inning. Gray has allowed just two earned runs in his last 15 outings for a 0.76 ERA (2 ER/23.2 IP) since June 18. Of the 27 PCL pitchers with 40.0 innings in relief, Gray leads the group with his 1.35 ERA (6 ER/40.0 IP).

NEXT GAME: Friday, August 15 vs Sacramento FIRST PITCH: 7:15 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond







