Robinson Drives in Three on Saturday Night vs. the Chihuahuas

Published on August 16, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (13-31, 50-69) dropped their ninth straight game in an 8-5 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas (28-15, 66-52), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Kristian Robinson led the offense with his best performance of the season, driving in three runs. He opened Reno's scoring in the first with an RBI single to plate Gabriel Moreno, added another RBI with a drive into the right-center gap in the seventh to score Tristin English, and capped his night with an RBI single in the ninth to bring home Pavin Smith. Robinson lifted his season slash line to .228/.362/.386 with four extra-base hits and six RBI.

Tristin English also drove in two runs, including a line-drive single up the middle in the ninth that scored Ildemaro Vargas. English has anchored Reno's lineup this season, slashing .336/.382/.554 with 27 doubles, 12 home runs, and 69 RBI.

The Aces will look to snap their nine-game skid in Sunday's series finale against El Paso, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Kristian Robinson: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Tristin English: 3-for-5, 1 3B, 3 RBI

Aug 16th, 2025 Chihuahuas starting lineup: Tyler Wade (3B), Will Wagner (1B), Yonathan Perlaza (RF), Luis Campusano (C), Nate Mondou (2B), Tirso Ornelas (CF), Mason McCoy (SS), Rodolfo Durán (DH), Tim Locastro (LF), Miguel Cienfuegos (P), Aces starting lineup: Tommy Troy (CF), Ildemaro Vargas (DH), Gabriel Moreno (C), Pavin Smith (1B), Tristin English (3B), Kristian Robinson (RF), Albert Almora Jr. (LF), Andy Weber (2B), Sergio Alcántara (SS), Spencer Giesting (P), Umpires -- HP: Mark Bass. 1B: Austin Snow. 3B: Dexter Kelley.

Gametime Weather: 82 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 25 mph, L To R.

First pitch by Spencer Giesting at 6:36 PM. local time.

Chihuahuas 1st (Chihuahuas 2, Aces 0) -- Tyler Wade walks. Tyler Wade steals 2nd base. Will Wagner grounds out, Pavin Smith to Spencer Giesting, Tyler Wade to 3rd.

Yonathan Perlaza hits a home run to left-center field on a 1-0 pitch, Tyler Wade scores. Luis Campusano singles to left field. Nate Mondou grounds into double play, Pavin Smith to Sergio Alcántara to Pavin Smith, Luis Campusano out at 2nd, Nate Mondou out at 1st.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 1st (Chihuahuas 2, Aces 1) -- Tommy Troy flies out to Tim Locastro. Ildemaro Vargas strikes out swinging. Gabriel Moreno doubles to right-center field. Pavin Smith walks. Tristin English walks, Gabriel Moreno to 3rd; Pavin Smith to 2nd. Kristian Robinson singles to deep second base, Gabriel Moreno scores; Pavin Smith to 3rd; Tristin English to 2nd. Albert Almora Jr. strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB) Chihuahuas 2nd (Chihuahuas 2, Aces 1) -- Tirso Ornelas grounds out to Pavin Smith. Mason McCoy struck out looking. Rodolfo Durán lines out, Tristin English to Pavin Smith.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 2nd (Chihuahuas 2, Aces 1) -- Andy Weber singles to shallow left field. Sergio Alcántara strikes out swinging. Tommy Troy strikes out swinging. Ildemaro Vargas singles to left-center field, Andy Weber to 3rd. Gabriel Moreno grounds out, Nate Mondou to Will Wagner.

(0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Chihuahuas 3rd (Chihuahuas 3, Aces 1) -- Tim Locastro hits a home run to left field on a 1-1 pitch. Tyler Wade strikes out swinging. Will Wagner strikes out swinging.

Yonathan Perlaza grounds out, Sergio Alcántara to Pavin Smith.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 3rd (Chihuahuas 3, Aces 1) -- Pavin Smith flies out to Tim Locastro. Tristin English singles to right field. Kristian Robinson flies out to Tirso Ornelas. Pitcher Change: Jake Higginbotham replaces Miguel Cienfuegos. Albert Almora Jr. lines out to Tirso Ornelas.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Chihuahuas 4th (Chihuahuas 4, Aces 1) -- Luis Campusano grounds out, Sergio Alcántara to Pavin Smith. Nate Mondou grounds out, Tristin English to Pavin Smith. Tirso Ornelas walks. Mason McCoy walks, Tirso Ornelas to 2nd. Rodolfo Durán singles through the hole at shortstop, Tirso Ornelas scores; Mason McCoy to 2nd. Tim Locastro hit by pitch, Mason McCoy to 3rd; Rodolfo Durán to 2nd. Tyler Wade lines out to Sergio Alcántara.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB) Aces 4th (Chihuahuas 4, Aces 1) -- Andy Weber strikes out swinging. Sergio Alcántara walks. Tommy Troy walks, Sergio Alcántara to 2nd. Ildemaro Vargas flies out to Tim Locastro. Gabriel Moreno strikes out on foul tip.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Chihuahuas 5th (Chihuahuas 5, Aces 1) -- Will Wagner doubles down the left-field line. Yonathan Perlaza grounds out, Tristin English to Pavin Smith. Luis Campusano doubles to left-center field, Will Wagner scores. Nate Mondou grounds out, Sergio Alcántara to Pavin Smith, Luis Campusano to 3rd. Tirso Ornelas flies out to Albert Almora Jr.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 5th (Chihuahuas 5, Aces 1) -- Pavin Smith doubles through the hole at second base. Tristin English strikes out swinging. Kristian Robinson struck out looking.

Albert Almora Jr. lines out to Tim Locastro.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Chihuahuas 6th (Chihuahuas 5, Aces 1) -- Pitcher Change: Jake Rice replaces Spencer Giesting. Mason McCoy singles to center field. Rodolfo Durán singles through the hole at shortstop, Mason McCoy to 2nd. Tim Locastro out on a sacrifice bunt, Jake Rice to Pavin Smith, Mason McCoy to 3rd; Rodolfo Durán to 2nd. Tyler Wade pops out to Andy Weber. Will Wagner grounds out, Andy Weber to Pavin Smith.

(0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 6th (Chihuahuas 5, Aces 1) -- Andy Weber struck out looking. Sergio Alcántara grounds out, Mason McCoy to Will Wagner. Tommy Troy grounds out, Tyler Wade to Will Wagner.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Chihuahuas 7th (Chihuahuas 8, Aces 1) -- Yonathan Perlaza hit by pitch. Luis Campusano walks, Yonathan Perlaza to 2nd. Nate Mondou walks, Yonathan Perlaza to 3rd; Luis Campusano to 2nd. Tirso Ornelas grounds into double play, Sergio Alcántara to Pavin Smith, Yonathan Perlaza scores; Luis Campusano to 3rd; Nate Mondou out at 2nd, Tirso Ornelas out at 1st. Mason McCoy hits a home run down the left-field line on a 3-2 pitch, Luis Campusano scores. Pitcher Change: Alfred Morillo replaces Jake Rice. Rodolfo Durán singles to shallow left field. Passed ball by Gabriel Moreno, Rodolfo Durán to 2nd. Tim Locastro grounds out, Sergio Alcántara to Pavin Smith.

(3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 7th (Chihuahuas 8, Aces 3) -- Pitcher Change: Manuel Castro replaces Jake Higginbotham. Ildemaro Vargas grounds out, Nate Mondou to Will Wagner. Gabriel Moreno walks. Pavin Smith doubles down the right-field line, Gabriel Moreno to 3rd. Tristin English grounds out, Nate Mondou to Will Wagner, Gabriel Moreno scores; Pavin Smith to 3rd. Kristian Robinson triples to right-center field, Pavin Smith scores. O ! ensive Substitution: Pinch hitter Cristian Pache replaces Albert Almora Jr.

Cristian Pache flies out to Yonathan Perlaza.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

8/16/25, 9: 55 -ÃÂ¯ PM ELP @ RNO | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 2 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/779899/box-score#boxscoreType=PBP Chihuahuas 8th (Chihuahuas 8, Aces 3) -- Defensive Substitution: René Pinto replaces catcher Gabriel Moreno, batting 3rd, playing catcher. Cristian Pache remains in the game as the left fielder. Tyler Wade singles to left-center field. Will Wagner flies out to Cristian Pache. Yonathan Perlaza strikes out swinging. Luis Campusano walks, Tyler Wade to 2nd. Nate Mondou lines out to Kristian Robinson.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 8th (Chihuahuas 8, Aces 3) -- Andy Weber pops out to Mason McCoy. Sergio Alcántara pops out to Nate Mondou. Tommy Troy grounds out, Tyler Wade to Will Wagner.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Chihuahuas 9th (Chihuahuas 8, Aces 3) -- Pitcher Change: Trevor Richards replaces Alfred Morillo. Tirso Ornelas flies out to Tommy Troy. Mason McCoy flies out to Kristian Robinson. Rodolfo Durán flies out to Kristian Robinson.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 9th (Chihuahuas 8, Aces 5) -- Pitcher Change: Harold Chirino replaces Manuel Castro. Ildemaro Vargas walks. René Pinto flies out to Tirso Ornelas. Pavin Smith walks, Ildemaro Vargas to 2nd. Tristin English singles to right-center field, Ildemaro Vargas scores; Pavin Smith to 2nd. Kristian Robinson singles to left field, Pavin Smith scores; Tristin English to 2nd. Pitcher Change: Alek Jacob replaces Harold Chirino. Aces challenged (pitch result), call on the field was upheld: Cristian Pache struck out looking. Andy Weber pops out to Mason McCoy.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) WP: Jake Higginbotham (1 - 1) LP: Spencer Giesting (3 - 5) SV: Alek Jacob (1) Time: 3:06.

