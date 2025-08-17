Chupacabras Take Down Dorados, 4-0
Published on August 16, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Round Rock Express News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas -
HOW IT HAPPENED:
In the bottom of the second, Round Rock 3B Richie Martin and C Cooper Johnson got aboard with back-to-back base hits. The two advanced on RF Kellen Strahm's groundout then CF Dustin Harris drove both runners in with a single through the right side. 2B Justin Foscue belted a double on the next pitch and the Chupacabras had a 3-0 lead.
Chupacabras LF Trevor Hauver opened the fifth with a leadoff walk and moved to second on 1B Abimelec Ortiz's groundout. A wild pitch from LHP Helcris Olivárez sent Hauver to third and SS Michael Helman recorded a sacrifice fly to left. Hauver came home, extending the Round Rock lead to 4-0.
Round Rock's pitching staff of RHP Cory Abbott, LHP Robby Ahlstrom and LHP Jacob Latz did not allow a runner to reach third base while issuing two walks and striking out six batters. The Chupacabras clinched the series with a 4-0 win on Saturday night.
E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:
STOLEN BASE KING: With his stolen base in the fourth inning, CF Dustin Harris is now the all-time stolen base leader in Express history. Harris tied the previous record of 78 in his 270th Triple-A game and broke the record in game No. 274. The previous record-holder, OF Jared Hoying stole his 78th bag in his 506th career Triple-A game.
BULLY BULLPEN: Round Rock's bullpen has not allowed a run in the first five games of the series (17.2 IP). They are now 19-4 this season when the bullpen holds opponents scoreless. The Express completed the first half ranking sixth in the PCL with a 5.29 ERA. In 42 games since then, the E-Train have posted the league's lowest ERA (4.64) with a 24-18 record.
THE BOYS ARE HOT: Round Rock has won their last four games and 10 of their last 12. With a win tomorrow, the Express will be at the .500 mark with their overall record for the first time since May 8 when they were 18-18. Since August 5, they have outscored opponents 73-42. Through five games in this series with Sacramento, the Express have outscored the River Cats 13-7 and own a 1.40 ERA (7 ER/45.0 IP) with seven walks and 44 strikeouts.
NEXT GAME: Sunday, August 17 vs Sacramento FIRST PITCH: 1:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond
