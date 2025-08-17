Chupacabras Take Down Dorados, 4-0

Published on August 16, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas -

HOW IT HAPPENED:

In the bottom of the second, Round Rock 3B Richie Martin and C Cooper Johnson got aboard with back-to-back base hits. The two advanced on RF Kellen Strahm's groundout then CF Dustin Harris drove both runners in with a single through the right side. 2B Justin Foscue belted a double on the next pitch and the Chupacabras had a 3-0 lead.

Chupacabras LF Trevor Hauver opened the fifth with a leadoff walk and moved to second on 1B Abimelec Ortiz's groundout. A wild pitch from LHP Helcris Olivárez sent Hauver to third and SS Michael Helman recorded a sacrifice fly to left. Hauver came home, extending the Round Rock lead to 4-0.

Round Rock's pitching staff of RHP Cory Abbott, LHP Robby Ahlstrom and LHP Jacob Latz did not allow a runner to reach third base while issuing two walks and striking out six batters. The Chupacabras clinched the series with a 4-0 win on Saturday night.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

STOLEN BASE KING: With his stolen base in the fourth inning, CF Dustin Harris is now the all-time stolen base leader in Express history. Harris tied the previous record of 78 in his 270th Triple-A game and broke the record in game No. 274. The previous record-holder, OF Jared Hoying stole his 78th bag in his 506th career Triple-A game.

BULLY BULLPEN: Round Rock's bullpen has not allowed a run in the first five games of the series (17.2 IP). They are now 19-4 this season when the bullpen holds opponents scoreless. The Express completed the first half ranking sixth in the PCL with a 5.29 ERA. In 42 games since then, the E-Train have posted the league's lowest ERA (4.64) with a 24-18 record.

THE BOYS ARE HOT: Round Rock has won their last four games and 10 of their last 12. With a win tomorrow, the Express will be at the .500 mark with their overall record for the first time since May 8 when they were 18-18. Since August 5, they have outscored opponents 73-42. Through five games in this series with Sacramento, the Express have outscored the River Cats 13-7 and own a 1.40 ERA (7 ER/45.0 IP) with seven walks and 44 strikeouts.

NEXT GAME: Sunday, August 17 vs Sacramento FIRST PITCH: 1:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!

#RR#







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.