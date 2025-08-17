Chihuahuas Win Fifth Straight in Reno Saturday

Published on August 16, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas hit three home runs and beat the Reno Aces 8-5 Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field. The Chihuahuas have won five consecutive games, one shy of their season high, while the Aces have lost nine in a row.

It was a bullpen game for El Paso and Jake Higginbotham pitched 3.1 scoreless relief innings to get the win. It was his longest outing this season in 38 games combined between Double-A San Antonio and El Paso. El Paso designated hitter Rodolfo Duran went 3-for-5 with an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, a new career high. Duran has multiple hits in eight of the 10 games.

Catcher Luis Campusano went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and an RBI and has reached base at least three times in each of his last five games. The Chihuahuas are 11-3 in August.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 8, Aces 5 Final Score (08/16/2025)

Team Records: El Paso (66-52, 28-15), Reno (50-69, 13-31)

Next Game: Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso LHP JP Sears (1-0, 3.60) vs. Reno RHP Dylan Ray (5-3, 7.04). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







