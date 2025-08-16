OKC Comets Game Notes - August 16, 2025

Published on August 16, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes (17-26/48-69) at

Oklahoma City Comets (24-19/70-48)

Game #119 of 150/Second Half #44 of 75/Home #62 of 75

Pitching Probables: ABQ-RHP Xzavion Curry (0-1, 13.50) vs. OKC-RHP Matt Sauer (5-3, 4.56)

Saturday, August 16, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets will try to take the lead in their six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on 89ers Night and Girl Scout Night. Players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history. Also, three new members of the Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame will be inducted during a pregame ceremony on the field...The series between the Comets and Isotopes is tied, 2-2.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets held the Albuquerque Isotopes scoreless through eight innings on the way to a 7-2 win Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Comets pitchers retired 17 straight Isotopes batters between the third and eighth innings as Oklahoma City built a 7-0 advantage. Oklahoma City scored the first run of the night in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Ben Rortvedt. The Comets went ahead, 3-0, via a two-run triple by CJ Alexander in the fifth inning. Oklahoma City added a run in the seventh inning on an Albuquerque fielding error before closing with three runs in the eighth inning. Noah Miller knocked a two-run single and Oklahoma City's final run of the night scored on a fielder's choice coupled with a missed catch error by Albuquerque. The Isotopes ended the shutout in the ninth inning, scoring two runs.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Matt Sauer (5-3) seeks back-to-back wins when he makes his team-leading 15th start of the season tonight...He made two starts during Oklahoma City's last series in El Paso, including in the series finale Aug. 10, limiting the Chihuahuas to two runs and four hits over 5.0 innings with two walks and five strikeouts. He earned the win in the Comets' 6-4 victory...Sauer ranks second among Comets pitchers with 69 strikeouts this season and third with 71.0 IP...He has also made nine appearances (one start) with the Dodgers, going 2-1 with a 6.18 ERA and was last optioned to OKC June 18...He signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent in January after splitting time in the Kansas City and New York Yankees organizations last season as a Rule 5 Draft pick. He made the Royals' Opening Day roster and his ML debut March 31, 2024, going on to make 14 relief appearances before rejoining the Yankees organization...Sauer was drafted by the Yankees in 2017 in the second round of the MLB Draft from Righetti High School in Santa Maria, Calif.

Against the Isotopes: 2025: 9-7 2024: 16-8 All-time: 163-134 At OKC: 89-61

The Comets and Isotopes meet for their third and final series of 2025 and second at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets won the most recent series between the teams, 4-2, June 10-15 in Albuquerque after they split their first series in OKC May 6-11...Although the Comets entered this week leading the season series, the Isotopes outscored OKC, 116-109, through the first 12 meetings this season and hit 19 homers compared to OKC's 12. Albuquerque currently leads the PCL with 152 home runs this season...Michael Chavis led the Comets with 17 hits through the first 12 games, while he and Hunter Feduccia both had a team-high nine RBI...OKC won the 2024 series, 16-8, but lost five of the last eight meetings between the teams after starting 13-3 and winning three of four series. OKC batted .315 over the 24 games, scored 191 runs (7.96 per game) and hit 39 homers...OKC has won four of the last six season series against Albuquerque and have won two of the last three seasons series. The Isotopes won the 2023 series between the teams.

89ers Honors: Three individuals will be inducted into the Oklahoma City Baseball Triple-A Hall of Fame tonight during a pregame ceremony: First baseman and outfielder John Poff, pitcher Scipio Spinks and team executive Jim Weigel. Poff spent parts of four seasons with the 89ers during the team's affiliation with the Philadelphia Phillies, playing 459 career games. Spinks started 70 games on the mound for OKC across three seasons between 1969-71 when the franchise was affiliated with the Houston Astros. Weigel served as the team's Vice President and General Manager for 13 years between 1981-93. The Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame was formed in 2023 as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Summer Seesaw: The Comets improved to 5-2 in the last seven games with last night's victory following back-to-back losses Wednesday and Thursday against the Isotopes...OKC is now 24-19 during the second half of the season, but the road to that record has been uneven. After starting the half 10-4, the Comets lost four straight games heading to into the All-Star Break. But coming out the break, the Comets won six in a row before losing nine of the next 12 games. They snapped out of that funk by winning four straight before going 1-2 over the last three nights...Oklahoma City still owns the best overall record in the PCL at 70-48 but is 8-11 over the last 19 games and 6-7 in the month of August.

August Ascent: CJ Alexander collected a game-high three hits Friday and fell a home run shy of the cycle as he went 3-for-5 with a double, triple, two RBI and scored a run. He has hit safely in 10 of his 12 games this month and during August is batting .444 (20x45) with 10 extra-base hits, 12 runs and 10 RBI...He paces the Comets in hits, runs and extra-base hits this month and his 20 hits and 12 runs are tied for most in the PCL in August...He has homered four times in August after being held without a home run in June and July, as his first 10 homers of the season all came with Las Vegas.

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a walk and run scored Friday night. Over his last seven games since returning to OKC from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ruiz is 9-for-24 (.375) with three home runs, two doubles, eight RBI, 10 runs, 12 walks and seven stolen bases...Last night he also recorded his league-leading 46th stolen base of the season (through 75 G), including 45 with Oklahoma City. He has the most stolen bases in a single season by an OKC player during the team's affiliation with the Dodgers (since 2015) and third-most in a season during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998). He is now five stolen bases away from tying Esteban Germán for second place (50 SB in 2010) in OKC's Bricktown history...Ruiz spent most of July up with the Dodgers, but with the Comets has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games going back to June 22, batting .403 (25x62) with 12 extra-base hits, 20 RBI, 17 walks, 22 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.

Matters of the Mound: The Comets carried a shutout into the ninth inning Friday and retired 17 straight Isotopes batters between the third and eighth innings as OKC limited Albuquerque to two runs for the fewest runs allowed by Oklahoma City in a game since a 5-1 win in Reno July 26. The two runs were also the fewest allowed by the Comets in a home game since a 4-1 win against Sugar Land July 9...Entering last night's game, the Comets had allowed six or more runs in three straight games and in eight of the previous 10 games, allowing 78 total runs - tied for second-most in the league from Aug. 3-14 and creating a league-high 7.90 ERA during that span...The Comets pitching staff recorded 12 strikeouts Friday night as OKC reached double-digit strikeouts for the 15th time in the last 18 games. The Comets' 198 strikeouts since July 26 lead the Minors.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward walked twice and scored a run Friday night as he has reached base in 12 of his last 13 games...He holds second place on OKC's Bricktown-era list for most RBI in a season since 1998 with a Minor League-leading 105 RBI this season. He is now two RBI away from tying OKC's single-season record of 107 RBI set by Jason Martin in 2022...In addition to RBI, Ward leads the Minors with 134 hits, 59 extra-base hits and 253 total bases. He is the only player in the Minors with at least 25 homers and 25 doubles this season as he has 28 homers and 27 doubles.

Home Repairs Needed: Even with last night's win, the Comets are 4-10 in their last 14 games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. They are 32-29 overall at home this season, but are 8-11 during the second half in Bricktown...All three of OKC's series losses this season have come at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark where the team is 4-3-3 in series this season. Additionally, they now own a -14 run differential at home despite being three games above .500.

Around the Horn: Since the All-Star Break, Chuckie Robinson is batting .400 (24x60) with 15 RBI and 13 runs over his last 16 games. He has eight multi-hit outings during the stretch, including three in his last four games. He's hit safely in five straight games, going 9-for-19...Noah Miller went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored Friday. Over his last five games, Miller is 8-for-20 with six RBI and four runs. His older brother, Owen, currently plays for Albuquerque.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.