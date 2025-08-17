Behind Strong Start from Ivey, Sugar Land Takes Series Lead

Published on August 16, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (17-24, 56-60) held the Salt Lake Bees (20-24, 49-69) to two runs for the second-straight game and stymied the Bees' offense to take a 4-2 win on Saturday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

RHP Tyler Ivey (W, 4-9) tossed a clean top of the first on 14 pitches with 10 strikes and struck out the side in the top of the second to strand a runner in scoring position. In the home half of the second, Sugar Land jumped out in front as Zack Short reached base with two outs and was driven in on an RBI double from Miguel Palma.

The Space Cowboys extended their lead in the bottom of the third. Colin Barber and Edwin Díaz drew back-to-back walks to lead off the frame before Barber scored on an error. With one out in the frame, Shay Whitcomb lifted a sacrifice fly to right, plating Matthews as Sugar Land stretched their margin to 3-0.

Ivey rolled through Salt Lake's lineup in the top of the third with a 1-2-3 frame and posted a zero in the fourth by working out of a two-on one-out jam. The Space Cowboys added another to their advantage in the bottom of the fourth as Collin Price flared an RBI single to shallow center, allowing Short to score from second.

Salt Lake cut Sugar Land's lead in half, 4-2, in the top of the fifth with two runs in the inning. RHP Alimber Santa (H,2) preserved the Space Cowboys' two-run advantage with a scoreless top of the sixth. RHP Jose Fleury (S,1) entered the game in the seventh and faced the minimum, helped by a 6-3 double play started by Díaz, and worked around a two-out single in the eighth to send Sugar Land with a 4-2 lead heading into the ninth. Fleury closed out the Space Cowboys' 4-2 win on Saturday night with a scoreless top of the ninth to earn the first save of his Triple-A career.

NOTABLE:

- Tyler Ivey went 5.0 innings on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts. The right-hander has gone 5.0 innings or more in his last three starts. In his last 16.1 innings pitched, Ivey has allowed only five earned runs with 16 strikeouts.

- Jose Fleury earned the first save of his Triple-A career after hurling 3.0 scoreless innings during the seventh, eighth and ninth. Fleury allowed only two hits with one walk and three strikeouts while throwing 26 of his 36 pitches for strikes.

- Brice Matthews stole his 29th base of the season in the third and is one stolen base away from becoming the second Space Cowboy in affiliated history to steal 30 bases in a season.

- Logan Davidson went 1-for-4 with a double on Saturday, extending his on-base streak to nine games, with three doubles, two homers, four RBI, six walks and six runs scored.

- Collin Price has a hit in eight of his last nine games, going 10-for-33 (.303) with four doubles, three RBI and three runs scored.

The series finale of Sugar Land's six-game set against Salt Lake takes place on Sunday at 6:35 pm CT. LHP Colton Gordon is slated to start for the Space Cowboys. The Bees have yet to announce a starter. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.