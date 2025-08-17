Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Las Vegas

Published on August 16, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 8/16 at Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (7-3, 4.48) vs. Las Vegas LHP Ken Waldichuk (0-5, 9.72)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Suffered their second walk-off loss of the series in Las Vegas, falling 10-9, despite stealing 11 bases...after Las Vegas took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, Tacoma got on the board in the top of the second on an RBI groundout...the Rainiers took the lead in the top of the fourth with a five-run inning, getting RBI singles from Victor Robles, Ben Williamson and Leo Rivas to take a 6-2 lead...both teams traded blows in the fifth inning as Harry Ford homered...Taveras drove in another run in the seventh inning on another RBI single, giving Tacoma an 8-4 lead after seven innings...the Rainiers got another in the top of the eighth on a Rhylan Thomas single, leading 9-4...Las Vegas scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth and got a two-run home run from Zach Gelof in the ninth to give Las Vegas the 10-9 walk-off win.

RUNNING WILD: In their 10-9 loss on Friday night, the Rainiers stole a season-high 11 bases, the most for a Triple-A team since at least 2005, becoming just the third Triple-A team to steal at least 10 bases in the last 20 years (also: ELP - August 1, 2024 & Fresno - April 10, 2011)...the Rainiers are just the 12th full-season minor league team to steal 11 bases since 2005, and the sixth this season...Leo Rivas and Rhylan Thomas each stole three bags, the third and fourth Rainiers to swipe three bases in a single game this season...with last night's loss full-season teams that stole 11 bases in a game are 9-3, with all three losses coming this season...since July 29, the Rainiers have stolen 53 bases in 59 attempts, the second-most steals in the minors in that time, trailing St. Lucie's 62 steals...the next-closest Triple-A team in that time is Las Vegas, who have stolen 32 bases in 34 attempts.

FORD FINDS A WAY: By drawing a walk in the fourth inning and hitting a home run in the fifth inning on Friday night, Harry Ford extended his on-base streak to 19 games and his RBI streak to five games...over his 19-game on-base streak, Ford is hitting .301 (22x73) with four doubles and six home runs, driving in 21 with a 1.025 OPS...since July 23, Ford's 21 RBI are tied for the second-most in the PCL...in August, Ford is hitting .270 (10x37), with seven of his 10 hits going for extra bases (three doubles and four home runs).

WALK-OFF WOES: Tacoma's 10-9 loss on Friday night was their 10th walk-off loss of the season, the most in Triple-A and tied for the second-most among full-season minor league teams...the loss marks the fourth-consecutive season that the Rainiers have suffered at least 10 walk-off losses, dropping 10 in 2022, 13 in 2023, 12 in 2024 and now 10 in 2025...Tacoma's 45 walk-off losses since the 2022 season are the most in Triple-A, nine more than the next-closest (Saint Paul - 34)...Friday night was the third walk-off home run Tacoma has given up this season (also: June 29 at Round Rock, July 4 at Salt Lake)...the three walk-off homers allowed are tied for the third-most in Triple-A.

LAWRENCE LEADS: RHP Casey Lawrence will make his 14th start of the season with the Rainiers tonight...since 2010, when Lawrence made his professional debut, his 284 starts are the most among minor leaguers...he also leads all minor league pitchers since 2010 in innings pitched (1,684.2), wins (112, 29 more than the next-closest) and double plays (161)...his 1,191 strikeouts are the second-most among minor leaguers in that time, only trailing the 1,215 punchouts from Paulo Espino.

MARLOWE MAKES IT HAPPEN: After starting 3-for-17 in his first five games off the Injured List, OF Cade Marlowe has picked it up in his last 14 games, hitting .429 (18x42) with seven doubles, one home run, eight RBI and 10 walks...in his nine road games with Tacoma, Marlowe has hit .480 (12x25) with six doubles...since the 2021 season, Marlowe has tallied 25 hits at Las Vegas, the most by a Rainier since 2005 and his 18 RBI are the most as well...Marlowe is also on a nine-game hitting streak, tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the league...over his streak, Marlowe is hitting .452 (14x31) with six doubles and a home run, sporting a 1.256 OPS.

ROBLES ON REHAB: The Seattle Mariners sent OF Victor Robles to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Tuesday...Robles was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List on April 7 after making a diving catch into the netting in the right field corner at Oracle Park in San Francisco, moving to the 60-Day Injured List on April 23...in 10 games with Seattle this season, Robles hit .273 (12x44) with three doubles, three RBI and three stolen bases...in 2024 with Seattle (after he was released by Washington), Robles hit .328 in 77 games with 20 doubles, four home runs, 28 RBI and 30 stolen bases (in 31 attempts)...his first appearance will be his Rainiers' debut.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners went back-and-forth with the New York Mets, but came out with an 11-9 victory in Queens...the Mariners used a five-run seventh inning to propel themselves in front for the victory...Seattle hit a franchise-record nine doubles in the win...Cal Raleigh also hit his 46th home run of the season, the second-most by a catcher in a single season in the victory, just two shy of the 48 hit by Salvador Perez in 2021.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.