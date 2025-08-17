Toglia's Four-Hit Birthday Leads Isotopes to 7-5 Win

Published on August 16, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - Michael Toglia led an offensive charge by going 4-for-5 on his birthday, coming up a double short of the cycle, as Albuquerque defeated Oklahoma City 7-5 on Saturday night in the Sooner State.

Sam Hilliard became the Isotopes all-time individual franchise leader in triples, as he legged out his 26th three-bagger in an Albuquerque uniform.

Topes Scope: - Toglia tied career-high with four hits, accomplished on two previous occassions (also: July 16, 2022 vs. Harrisburg; Aug. 18, 2022 at Tacoma). Toglia is 13-for-25 with a double, triple, three home runs and eight RBI in his last six games, with five multi-hit contests during the stretch.

- In both years Toglia has played a game for Albuquerque on his birthday, he has homered (also: 2022 at Tacoma, three-run blast in the first inning). He is the first Isotopes player to record four knocks on a birthday, surpassing a trio who had three-hit days (Paul Hoover - April 14, 2008 vs. Oklahoma), (Tagg Bozied - July 24, 2008 vs. Sacramento) and Daniel Cope (June 15, 2023 at Tacoma).

- Hilliard eclipsed Eric Reed's record of 25 triples, set during his tenure with the Isotopes from 2005-08. Hilliard accomplished the feat in 347 games, while Reed legged out his 25th triple in his 225th contest for Albuquerque, on Aug. 29, 2007 at Round Rock.

- The triple was Hilliard's 10th this season, and he became the ninth player in team history to reach double-figures in three-baggers during a campaign (last: Elliot Soto, 10 in 2019). Robert Andino holds the club record, with 13 in the 2007 season.

- Hilliard is the sixth Albuquerque player to record double-figures in all three extra-base hit categories in one season, joining Robert Andino (2007), Nick Buss (2013), Noel Cuevas (2017), Josh Fuentes (2018) and Elliot Soto (2019).

- Owen Miller was 3-for-5, his fourth contest with three knocks this season. He also had back-to-back three-hit performances against the Comets on June 10-11 at Isotopes Park. Miller's was a season-best 4-for-4 on April 16 vs. El Paso.

- Saturday was just Miller's second multi-hit game since July 12, as he had been batting .188 (15-for-80) over his prior 21 contests.

- Drew Romo was 3-for-4, including a go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning. It was his second three-hit game of 2025 (also: July 1 vs. El Paso, all doubles). Romo has multiple RBI in three of his last eight contests, after doing so just once in his first 43 games in 2025.

- Sean Bouchard extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a walk, then added an RBI single in the ninth. He is slashing just .208/.360/.333 with 15 hits and 15 free passes during the stretch. Saturday marked only the eighth time Bouchard has been on base multiple times since his streak began.

- Saturday was Albuquerque's ninth game with multiple triples in 2025, including four times in their last 12 contests. The Isotopes rank second in all of affiliated professional baseball with 51 three-baggers, behind the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels Single-A affiliate) who recorded their 52nd in Saturday night's game.

- The Isotopes had seven stolen bases, the fourth game in franchise history with seven or more swipes, and second time in three nights. They equaled a team-record by stealing eight bags on Aug. 14 (record originally set June 26, 2003 at New Orleans). Additionally, Albuquerque picked up seven steals on Aug. 22, 2023 at Oklahoma City.

- Adael Amador and Bouchard each stole two bases, marking the 16th time in Isotopes history a pair of teammates swiped multiple bags in the same contest. Braiden Ward and Zac Veen did it Thursday, when Ward tied a single-game individual club record with four.

- Overall, the Isotopes have 16 stolen bases in this series, despite not recording any swipes in Wednesday or Friday's contests.

- Toglia became the first Albuquerque player to have four hits in a game against Oklahoma City since Coco Montes on June 18, 2024 - his penultimate contest in an Isotopes uniform.

- Connor Van Scoyoc earned the win out of the bullpen, with 2.1 innings of one-run ball. It was Van Scoyoc's seventh victory of the season, tying him for the third-most wins by a reliever in club single-season history, along with Brandon Villafuerte (2008) and Scott McGough (2018). Austin House picked up eight wins in 2017, while Hyang-Nam Choi holds the record with nine in 2009.

- Lucas Gilbreath recorded his fourth career save and first since July 23, 2021 at Los Angeles (NL).

- The Isotopes are 24-28 in contests decided by either one or two runs, including 3-7 against the Comets.

- If Albuquerque wins on Sunday, they will claim a series victory for the fourth time in the last six sets they have played at Oklahoma City.

- The Isotopes have won 11 of their last 15 games played in the month of August in Oklahoma City. They dropped 16 of their first 17 contests during the month in the Sooner State through Aug. 27, 2014 - including being swept in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

- Seven of the Isotopes last 10 games played to nine innings have lasted a minimum of three hours.

On Deck: Right-handed pitchers Kyle Brnovich and Christian Romero are slated to start tomorrow for Albuquerque and Oklahoma City, respectively. First pitch is set for 5:05 pm MT (6:05 CT).

Albuquerque Isotopes (49-69) 7,Oklahoma City Comets (70-49) 5 Aug 16th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Albuquerque 0 1 0 3 1 0 1 0 1 7 13 0 Okla. City 1 1 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 5 10 2 Albuquerque AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Veen, RF .314 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 Amador, 2B .266 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 2 Hilliard, CF .286 5 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 Crim, DH .273 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 Toglia, 1B .329 5 3 4 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 2 Bouchard, LF .239 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 3 0 Miller, O, SS .258 5 1 3 1 0 0 1 0 2 3 4 Romo, C .265 4 1 3 0 0 1 2 1 0 12 0 Schunk, 3B .298 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 1-Ward, PR-3B .312 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Curry, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Van Scoyoc, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Baumgartner, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gilbreath, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .281 38 7 13 1 2 2 6 5 8 27 11 1-Ran for Schunk in the 4th.

BATTING 2B: Miller, O (15, Boyer).

3B: Toglia (1, Sauer); Hilliard (10, Sauer).

HR: Toglia (6, 4th inning o " Sauer, 0 on, 0 out); Romo (6, 4th inning o " Sauer, 1 on, 1 out).

TB: Bouchard; Crim; Hilliard 3; Miller, O 4; Romo 6; Toglia 9.

RBI: Bouchard (24); Crim (74); Miller, O (31); Romo 2 (21); Toglia (25).

2-out RBI: Miller, O.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Ward; Crim; Amador; Miller, O; Schunk; Hilliard 3; Romo.

SF: Crim.

GIDP: Bouchard.

Team RISP: 4-for-17.

Team LOB: 11.

BASERUNNING SB: Amador 2 (13, 2nd base o " Sauer/Robinson, C, 2nd base o " Kopech/Robinson, C); Miller, O (10, 2nd base o " Sauer/Robinson, C); Ward (21, 2nd base o " Sauer/Robinson, C); Bouchard 2 (6, 2nd base o " Sauer/Robinson, C, 2nd base o " Kopp/Robinson, C); Romo (2, 2nd base o " Kopech/Robinson, C).

FIELDING Outfield assists: Veen (Baker at home).

DP: 2 (Miller, O-Toglia; Miller, O-Amador-Toglia).

Okla. City AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Ruiz, E, CF .300 5 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 2 1 0 Alexander, C, LF .271 5 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 Ward, DH .300 3 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 Baker, 1B .421 3 0 2 0 0 0 2 1 1 8 1 Senzel, 3B .270 4 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Ramos, RF .254 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 Gauthier, 2B .247 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 4 Miller, SS .238 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 3 Robinson, C, C .278 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 8 0 Sauer, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Kopech, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boyer, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ortiz, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Kopp, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .278 34 5 10 3 1 0 5 3 11 27 9 BATTING 2B: Alexander, C (17, Curry); Ward (28, Van Scoyoc); Senzel (13, Van Scoyoc).

3B: Ruiz, E (2, Curry).

TB: Alexander, C 3; Baker 2; Gauthier; Robinson, C; Ruiz, E 3; Senzel 2; Ward 3.

RBI: Baker 2 (4); Ruiz, E (47); Senzel 2 (53).

2-out RBI: Baker; Ruiz, E.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Ramos; Alexander, C; Robinson, C.

GIDP: Robinson, C; Ruiz, E.

Team RISP: 2-for-8.

Team LOB: 6.

FIELDING E: Robinson, C (5, throw); Senzel (6, throw).

DP: (Miller-Gauthier-Baker).

Albuquerque ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Curry 10.80 4.1 6 4 4 2 6 0 21 Van Scoyoc (W, 7-5) 5.18 2.2 4 1 1 1 2 0 11 Baumgartner (H, 1) 4.00 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 Gilbreath (S, 1) 6.19 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 Totals 5.97 9.0 10 5 5 3 11 0 38 Okla. City ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Sauer (L, 5-4) 4.86 5.0 6 5 5 3 4 2 25 Kopech 15.75 1.0 1 0 0 1 2 0 5 Boyer 5.53 1.0 3 1 1 0 0 0 5 Ortiz 3.86 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 4 Kopp 5.54 1.0 3 1 1 0 1 0 6 Totals 5.35 9.0 13 7 7 5 8 2 45 WP: Boyer.

Balk: Curry.

HBP: Schunk (by Sauer); Robinson, C (by Gilbreath).

Pitch timer violations: Ortiz (pitcher).

Pitches-strikes: Curry 93-60; Van Scoyoc 37-25; Baumgartner 11-9; Gilbreath 8-6; Sauer 92-56; Kopech 24-12; Boyer 14-11; Ortiz 20-10; Kopp 19-14.

Groundouts-flyouts: Curry 4-2; Van Scoyoc 3-0; Baumgartner 0-0; Gilbreath 1-0; Sauer 5-4; Kopech 0-0; Boyer 2-0; Ortiz 1-0; Kopp 1-1.

Batters faced: Curry 21; Van Scoyoc 11; Baumgartner 3; Gilbreath 3; Sauer 25; Kopech 5; Boyer 5; Ortiz 4; Kopp 6.

Inherited runners-scored: Van Scoyoc 2-2.

Ejections: Comets manager Scott Hennessey ejected by 3B umpire Trevor Dannegger (9th).

Umpires: HP: Ray Patchen. 1B: Pete Talkington. 3B: Trevor Dannegger.

O ! cial Scorer: Rich Tortorelli.

Weather: 91 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 12 mph, R To L.

First pitch: 7:19 PM.

T: 3:03 (:14 delay).

Att: 6,873.

Venue: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.







