Comets Fall to Isotopes, 7-5

Published on August 16, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets led early, but the Albuquerque Isotopes came back to send the Comets to a 7-5 loss Saturday night in a back-and-forth game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (24-20/70-49) went ahead, 1-0, in the first inning on a RBI single by Luken Baker. Albuquerque evened the score in its next at-bat on a RBI single by Owen Miller. The Comets went back in front in the second inning on a RBI triple by Esteury Ruiz to lead, 2-1. Albuquerque (18-26/49-69) then took its first lead of the night in the fourth inning, scoring three runs via a solo home run by Michael Toglia and two-run homer by Drew Romo. After the Isotopes added a run in the fifth inning for a 5-2 lead, the Comets scored two runs in the bottom of the inning on a fielder's choice. The teams exchanged runs in the seventh inning, including Baker's second RBI single of the night to cut the deficit to one run. Albuquerque added its seventh run of the game in the ninth inning on a RBI single by Sean Bouchard.

Of Note:

-The Comets fell to 2-3 in the current series against the Isotopes as they lost for the third time in the last four games...Oklahoma City is now 4-11 in the last 15 games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Saturday marked the ninth time in the last 15 games that a game was decided by two runs or less for the Comets...Oklahoma City has had a league-leading 56 games decided by two runs or less this season.

-CJ Alexander went 2-for-5 with a double and scored two runs. He has five hits over the last two games and seven hits over his last four games...He has hit safely in 11 of his 13 games this month and is batting .440 (22x50) with a team-leading 22 hits and 12 runs scored in August.

-Luken Baker collected two RBI singles and drew a walk as he reached base three times. He has hit safely in each of his first five games with the Comets, batting .421 (8x19) with three extra-base hits and four RBI.

-Ryan Ward reached base three times, collecting two hits, and has reached base in 13 of his last 14 games... Esteury Ruiz connected on a RBI triple, his second of the season and first since April 25 in Salt Lake...Chuckie Robinson singled and scored a run as he has now hit safely in six straight games (10x22)...Nick Senzel drove in two runs for Oklahoma City.

-Saturday marked the ninth time in the last 12 games the Comets allowed six or more runs and they have allowed a total of 87 runs during the stretch.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Kopech continued his Major League Rehab Assignment. He pitched a scoreless sixth inning, allowing one hit and one walk with two strikeouts, throwing 24 pitches (12 strikes).

-The 2025 class of the Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame was inducted prior to Saturday's game: First baseman and outfielder John Poff, pitcher Scipio Spinks and vice president and general manager Jim Weigel. All three inductees played pivotal roles during the franchise's 89ers era.

Next Up: The Comets and Albuquerque close out their current and season series against one another at 6:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. On Family Sundays, select players will be available for pregame autographs and kids can run the bases following the game. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.