Rainiers Steal 11 Bases in 10-9 Walk-off Loss to Aviators

LAS VEGAS, NV -Depsite stealing 11 bases, the Tacoma Rainiers (66-52/28-15) suffered a 10-9 walk-off loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (68-50/19-24) on Friday night at the Las Vegas Ballpark. The 11 stolen bases are the most in a single game for any Triple-A team since at least 2005. The walk-off loss was the 10th for Tacoma this season, the most in Triple-A this year.

Las Vegas opened the scoring in the first inning. Cooper Bowman led off with an infield single, before Denzel Clarke, who was starting a Major League rehab, was able to reach on a fielder's choice. Zack Gelof drove a two-run home run over the center field wall to give las Vegas a 2-0 lead.

Tacoma responded in the second inning, driving in a run. Cade Marlowe began the frame with a double (7) before moving to third base on a wild pitch from Mason Barnett. Leody Taveras brought Marlowe home on an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 2-1. Ben Williamson worked a two-out walk and stole second base (4) with Leo Rivas at the plate, to mark the first of 11 stolen bags for Tacoma on the night.

The Rainiers came back to take the lead in the fourth inning. Ford began the frame with a walk, and Taveras singled before Williamson drove Ford in with a single of his own to knot the game at two. Taveras advanced to third on the hit before Williamson stole second base (5) with Rivas at the plate, who singled to drive both runners home and give Tacoma their first lead, 4-2. Rivas then stole both second (19) and third (20) with Austin Shenton at the plate. Rhylan Thomas worked a walk to put runners on the corners. Blake Beers then came on in relief of Barnett, and Thomas quickly stole second base (24). Victor Robles, making the third start of his Major League rehab assignment with Tacoma, laced a two-run single into right field to extend Tacoma's advantage to 6-2. Robles stole second base (2) to mark Tacoma's eighth steal of the night.

Las Vegas got a run back in the bottom half of the fourth. Bolte reached on a one-out single, which Junior Perez followed with an RBI double off the left-center field wall. Alejo Lopez worked a walk, but Hancock was able to escape the jam with the score at 6-3 by inducing a groundout from Drew Swift and retiring Nick Schwartz with a strikeout.

Tacoma added another in the fifth after a leadoff home run from Ford to left field. With his 15th of the season, Tacoma led 7-3. The Aviators got back on the board during their turn at the plate in the fifth, which began with Bowman reaching on a throwing error by Rivas. Euribiel Angeles singled on a hit-and-run, which allowed Bowman to advance to third. Joe Jacques then came on in relief of Hancock, and he was met with a sacrifice fly from Martini to make it 7-4.

The Rainiers regained their four-run lead in the seventh. Marlowe led off with his second double of the game, before swiping third base (6). Taveras drove him in with a single to make it 8-4. Tacoma tacked on one more in the eighth. Rivas walked and stole second base (21) for his third steal of the night before advancing to third on a groundout from Shenton. Thomas came through with a two-out RBI single to extend Tacoma's advantage to 9-4.

The Aviators got back into the game with a two-out rally in the bottom of the eighth. Colby Halter came in to pinch hit, driving in a pair with a double off the center field wall to make it a three run game. Bowman brought the Aviators within one run with a two-run homer to left but Tacoma held on, 9-8.

Nick Martini started the ninth with a lead off double before Gelof turned on the first pitch he saw for a two-run homer to left field and the Aviators walked it off, 10-9. Hahn was saddled with the loss for Tacoma after allowing two runs on two hits in the ninth inning. Eduarniel Nunez earned the win after tossing 2.0 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking one and striking out three.

Postgame Notes:

With 11 stolen bases on Friday, the Rainiers broke their previous season-high of seven stolen bases...Tacoma is the first team in all of Triple-A since at least 2005 (furthest records are available) to steal at least 11 bases in a game...The Rainiers have 6 games with at least 6 steals this season, which leads all of Triple-A.

Tacoma is also just the 12th full-season minor league team to steal at least 11 bases in a game since 2005...6 of those 11-plus stolen base performances across the minor leagues have occurred in 2025.

With a pair of doubles tonight, Cade Marlowe is now hitting .429 (18-for-42) over his last 13 games along with notching a 1.186 OPS...Marlowe's 25 hits and 18 RBI are the most on the road versus the Aviators for any Rainier since 2005.

Rhylan Thomas became just the second Rainier since 2005 to record at least 2 hits, at least 1 RBI, and at least 3 stolen bases in a game...joinng Cade Marlowe, who achieved this feat on June 24, 2023 when he went 5-for-5 with a HR, 3 RBI, 3 SB, and 1 BB.

Las Vegas Aviators (68-50) 10, Tacoma Rainiers (66-52) 9 Aug 15th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Tacoma 0 1 0 5 1 0 1 1 0 9 11 1 Las Vegas 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 4 2 10 12 0 None out when winning run scored.

Tacoma AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Taylor, S, 2B .302 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 2 Thomas, R, CF .311 4 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 Robles, LF .333 3 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 2 1 0 a-Labrada, PH-LF .257 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Marlowe, DH .356 5 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Ford, H, C .294 4 2 1 0 0 1 1 1 3 11 0 Taveras, RF .291 5 1 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Williamson, 3B .284 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 3 Rivas, SS .307 3 2 1 0 0 0 2 1 1 0 3 Shenton, 1B .215 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 8 0 Hancock, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Jacques, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fleming, J, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Snider, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hahn, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .278 37 9 11 2 0 1 9 5 12 24 11 a-Flied out for Robles in the 6th.

BATTING 2B: Marlowe 2 (8, Barnett, Otañez).

HR: Ford, H (15, 5th inning o ff Beers, 0 on, 0 out).

TB: Ford, H 4; Marlowe 4; Rivas; Robles; Taveras 2; Taylor, S; Thomas, R 2; Williamson.

RBI: Ford, H (71); Rivas 2 (38); Robles 2 (2); Taveras 2 (47); Thomas, R (57); Williamson (15).

2-out RBI: Thomas, R; Robles 2.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Rivas; Labrada 2; Marlowe 3.

GIDP: Williamson.

Team RISP: 5-for-19.

Team LOB: 6.

BASERUNNING SB: Williamson 2 (5, 2nd base o ff Barnett/Schwartz, 2nd base o ff Barnett/Schwartz); Taylor, S (36, 3rd base o ff Barnett/Schwartz); Thomas, R 3 (25, 2nd base o ff Barnett/ Schwartz, 2nd base o ff Beers/Schwartz, 2nd base o ff Núñez, E/Schwartz); Rivas 3 (21, 2nd base o ff Barnett/Schwartz, 3rd base o ff Barnett/Schwartz, 2nd base o ff Núñez, E/ Schwartz); Robles (2, 2nd base o ff Beers/Schwartz); Marlowe (6, 3rd base o ff Otañez/ Schwartz).

FIELDING E: Rivas (4, throw).

DP: (Rivas-Taylor, S-Shenton).

Las Vegas AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Bowman, 1B .218 4 2 2 0 0 1 2 1 0 8 1 Clarke, CF .280 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Angeles, 3B .294 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Martini, DH .272 3 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 Gelof, 2B .248 5 2 2 0 0 2 4 0 1 1 4 Bolte, RF .311 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Perez, J, LF-CF .342 4 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 Lopez, A, 3B-LF .270 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 1 Swift, D, SS .370 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 Schwartz, C .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 1 a-Halter, PH .278 1 1 1 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Susac, D, C .271 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Barnett, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Beers, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Otañez, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Núñez, E, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Totals .293 35 10 12 3 0 3 10 1 10 27 9 a-Doubled for Schwartz in the 8th.

BATTING 2B: Perez, J (3, Hancock); Halter (2, Snider); Martini (11, Hahn).

HR: Gelof 2 (8, 1st inning o ff Hancock, 1 on, 2 out, 9th inning o ff Hahn, 1 on, 0 out); Bowman (2, 8th inning o ff Snider, 1 on, 2 out).

TB: Angeles; Bolte; Bowman 5; Gelof 8; Halter 2; Lopez, A; Martini 2; Perez, J 2; Swift, D 2.

RBI: Bowman 2 (23); Gelof 4 (22); Halter 2 (3); Martini (33); Perez, J (11).

2-out RBI: Bowman 2; Halter 2; Gelof 2.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Bowman 2; Bolte; Schwartz.

SF: Martini.

GIDP: Gelof.

Team RISP: 3-for-9.

Team LOB: 6.

BASERUNNING SB: Angeles (3, 2nd base o ff Jacques/Ford, H).

FIELDING DP: (Swift, D-Gelof-Bowman).

Tacoma ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Hancock 5.27 4.0 5 4 3 1 7 1 20 Jacques 6.08 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 Fleming, J (H, 2) 3.97 2.0 2 0 0 0 0 0 8 Snider 6.14 1.0 3 4 4 0 2 1 7 Hahn (L, 0-2)(BS, 3) 5.47 0.0 2 2 2 0 0 1 2 Totals 4.83 8.0 12 10 9 1 10 3 40 Las Vegas ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Barnett 5.92 3.2 5 6 6 4 5 0 20 Beers 1.17 2.1 3 1 1 0 3 1 10 Otañez 5.87 1.0 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Núñez, E (W, 3-0) 1.10 2.0 1 1 1 1 3 0 8 Totals 5.05 9.0 11 9 9 5 12 1 42 Hancock pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Hahn pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

WP: Fleming, J; Barnett.

Balk: Beers.

Disengagement violations: Beers.

HBP: Lopez, A (by Hancock); Martini (by Fleming, J); Bolte (by Snider).

Pitches-strikes: Hancock 85-52; Jacques 11-7; Fleming, J 20-12; Snider 27-16; Hahn 2-2; Barnett 91-52; Beers 44-26; Otañez 16-8; Núñez, E 33-19.

Groundouts-flyouts: Hancock 6-0; Jacques 1-1; Fleming, J 5-0; Snider 0-1; Hahn 0-0; Barnett 5-0; Beers 1-1; Otañez 1-0; Núñez, E 2-1.

Batters faced: Hancock 20; Jacques 3; Fleming, J 8; Snider 7; Hahn 2; Barnett 20; Beers 10; Otañez 4; Núñez, E 8.

Inherited runners-scored: Jacques 2-1; Beers 2-2.

Umpires: HP: Dane Poncsak. 1B: Jonathan Parra. 3B: Joe McCarthy.

O ffi cial Scorer: Peter Legner.

Weather: 96 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 8 mph, Out To CF.

First pitch: 7:07 PM.

T: 3:04.

Att: 6,764.

Venue: Las Vegas Ballpark.







