Round Rock Shuts out Sacramento 1-0 on Wednesday

August 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Express Earn Third Shutout of the Year Behind Great Start from RHP Ben Anderson

GAME 114 | HOME GAME 56 | WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13, 2025

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Dell Diamond R H E

SACRAMENTO RIVER CATS (61-55 | 25-16) 0 5 0

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (55-59 | 21-18) 1 11 0

WP: RHP Ben Anderson (1-1, 3.97) FIRST PITCH: 7:07 p.m. ATTENDANCE: 3,681

LP: LHP Seth Lonsway (1-1, 0.60) GAME TIME: 2:13

SV: RHP Craig Kimbrel (3) TEMPERATURE: 89 degrees, Cloudy

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The lone run of the night came in the bottom of the fourth. CF Michael Helman led off with a base hit but was caught in a rundown on DH Trevor Hauver's single. With Hauver on second, SS Richie Martin drove a ball through the middle and Hauver came around for a 1-0 lead.

The Express issued just one walk on the night and struck out seven batters in their fourth shutout of the year. Round Rock evened the series at one apiece with their 1-0 win.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

SHUTDOWN CITY: Round Rock posted their third shutout of the year and their first since May 31 against Reno. They have not allowed a run in the last 16.0 innings of this series. RHP Ben Anderson collected his first Triple-A win after 5.0 innings of scoreless baseball. He allowed three hits with one walk and three strikeouts. The Express pitching staff issued just one walk for the 11th time this year. They are 9-2 in those games.

FREEMAN ON FIRE: 3B Cody Freeman went 3-for-3 with a walk on Wednesday night marking his sixth consecutive game with multiple hits. Freeman has recorded at least three base hits in 16 different games this year, matching OF Julio Borbon's club record from 2012. The infielder continues to pace the PCL with his .338 batting average while ranking second in hits (127), second in total bases (206) and sixth in OPS (.933).

NEXT GAME: Thursday, August 14 vs Sacramento FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

