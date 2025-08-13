Ornelas Homers Twice in Tuesday Win at Reno

August 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas started their 12-game road trip with a 9-7 win over the Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field Tuesday night. JP Sears allowed two runs in five innings and got the win in his first start with El Paso.

Chihuahuas right fielder Yonathan Perlaza hit his Minor League Baseball-leading 37th double in the first inning, which set a new Chihuahuas single-season record that was previously set by Alex Dickerson with 36 in 2015. Left fielder Tirso Ornelas went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs in his first multi-homer game since September 22, 2024 at Las Vegas.

Second baseman Will Wagner went 2-for-5 with a two-run single and he now has at least one RBI in five of his last six games. Catcher Rodolfo Duran went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and has multiple hits in seven of his last eight games.

Team Records: El Paso (62-52, 24-15), Reno (50-65, 13-27)

Next Game: Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso RHP Logan Gillaspie (0-1, 7.98) vs. Reno RHP Nabil Crismatt (0-0, -.--). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







