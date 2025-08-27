Chihuahuas Win Wednesday to Move Closer to First Place

Published on August 27, 2025

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas came back to beat Tacoma 6-3 Wednesday afternoon at Southwest University Park to move within a half game of the first place Rainiers in the Pacific Coast League's second half standings. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

The Chihuahuas trailed 3-0 in the first inning and scored six unanswered runs. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI and has hit five doubles in the last four games. Perlaza's 44 doubles lead all of Minor League Baseball. The Chihuahuas hit seven doubles to tie their season high.

El Paso catcher Rodolfo Duran went 1-for-4 with a three-run go-ahead home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Duran has eight home runs and 23 RBIs in his last 15 games. Wes Benjamin pitched five shutout relief innings to get the win.

Team Records: Tacoma (71-57, 33-20), El Paso (70-57, 32-20)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (8-3, 4.89) vs. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (6-2, 5.51). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







